‘Access to damaged site a huge challenge’ – Councillor on delay in Kloof Road repairs

A section of Kloof Road that was damaged during a storm in September last year. The City hosted a public information day on 21 November 2024 to provide residents with the latest updates. Image: City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has confirmed that repairs to a damaged section of Kloof Road will not begin until late in 2025.

It said that the route is expected to remain closed for at least 24 months due to environmental and logistical challenges.

The section of road between Kloof Nek Road and Round House Road has been closed since the weekend of 24 September 2023. It was damaged during a heavy storm.

The route is a critical access point linking the City Bowl with Atlantic Seaboard suburbs, including Camps Bay and Clifton.

“We are well aware of the importance of this access route, and the inconvenience the closure is causing. Although no visible work is happening at the site at the moment, I can assure residents that we are making great progress to ensure the repairs can commence late next year,” said Councillor Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility.

Damage to Kloof Road. Picture: Supplied

Environmental processes delaying Kloof Road repairs

Quintas said Cape Town was a “law abiding and accountable administration” and that was part of the reason why the restoration process was slow.

He added that the city will not take any shortcuts and will comply with the National Environmental Management Act.

“Given that the road is located in a national park and the environmental sensitivity of the natural area, the city is by law required to obtain approvals from a number of state departments before we can touch this site,” Quintas added.

Progress on Kloof Road

The city said it had already completed preliminary work, including comprehensive geotechnical investigations with borehole drilling and soil sampling.

It said investigations revealed the ground conditions and material properties for the design of the stabilisation and rehabilitation.

“Detailed survey and results of the investigations were used to analyse the stability of the slope and develop an appropriate design solution, with detailed design drawing.”

A concept design was completed in August 2024, and the city said it appointed specialised environmental and geotechnical experts to manage the restoration project.

Significant challenges complicate restoration

Quintas said the repair process faces multiple obstacles.

Kloof Road‘s location within Table Mountain National Park requires intricate navigation of regulatory requirements, including obtaining a Water Use Licence and securing SANParks’ landowner consent.

He also said the terrain presents additional challenges, with steep slopes and limited site access creating logistical complexities that further extend the restoration timeline.

“Due to the magnitude of the slope, remedial actions will take time.

“There are large trees in the area where the road collapsed and these will have to be removed before work can start,” he shared.

Quintas added that access to the damaged sited would “be a huge challenge”. Construction work had to start from the bottom of the gorge and move up towards the road. There is also no access road to the bottom.

Lengthy approval process expected

The basic environmental impact assessment is anticipated to take nine to 12 months, with specialist studies meticulously examining the potential effects on local ecosystems, including fynbos, freshwater ecology, and butterfly habitats.

At the same time, the city will apply for a water licence from the National Department of Water and Sanitation, adding another layer of bureaucratic complexity to the restoration process.

“We are pushing to get the work started in the last quarter of 2025 at the latest,” Quintas emphasised.

The total restoration is projected to take at least 10 months once approvals are obtained, with the road likely to remain closed for approximately 24 months, testing the patience of local residents and commuters.

Restoration limitations highlighted

The city stressed that repairs would be limited to damaged areas, with no additional improvements like walking or cycle lanes possible.

This constraint further underscores the project’s focus on essential infrastructure repair rather than comprehensive road enhancement.

