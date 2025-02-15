Trump’s controversial refugee plan divides South Africa

Trump’s controversial refugee plan fuels division as it broadens to include all "disfavoured minorities" in South Africa, not just Afrikaners.

Not surprisingly, given the “bull in a china shop” way he has approached his mission to not only “Make America Great Again” but also to rearrange the face of the globe, US President Donald Trump’s “refugee” plan for allegedly oppressed Afrikaners seems to generate more confusion and chaos.

On the one hand, he referred specifically to “ethnic Afrikaners” as being given preference in the US refugee programme.

On the other, the US embassy and consulates in South Africa issued a fact sheet which refers to “disfavoured citizens” and that the country will “establish a plan to resettle disfavoured minorities in South Africa discriminated against because of their race as refugees”.

What happened to Afrikaners only? That’s what many whites and even coloureds – who believe they are victims of raced-based discrimination – must be wondering. Are the gates now wide open to all those who feel they are oppressed by the ANC government?

Judging by the wave of support for Trump on social media in South Africa, there are many out there who feel they are victims.

And what better than a fast-tracked green card to help you finally kick the dust of Africa off your shoes?

The e-mail servers of the South African Chamber of Commerce in the United States crashed this week under a deluge of 20 000 queries about Trump’s order.

The chamber’s head, Neil Diamond, estimated that more than 50 000 individuals were looking to leave SA for the US.

It will be fascinating to see how this whole saga moves over the next few weeks. Will Trump and his people roll back on their commitment to Afrikaners? Will they extend the offer to the other “oppressed”?

Whatever happens, Trump has widened the racial fault lines in this country – and we wonder if there is already too much damage for proper reconciliation.

