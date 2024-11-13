Trump’s return signals new energy direction

Throughout his campaign, Trump’s commitment to US energy independence was clear: prioritising fossil fuels to achieve energy dominance.

In a historic shift, Donald Trump has been re-elected as president of the United States, a victory secured by his emphasis on promoting fossil fuels and swiftly withdrawing America’s ratification of the Paris Climate Agreement.

This stance marks a significant departure from the Biden administration, which pressured countries like South Africa to curtail fossil fuel investments and transition more aggressively to renewables.

Under Joe Biden, the US played a leading role in urging South Africa to reduce its coal dependency and reshape its energy framework.

However, Trump’s return signals a new direction that South Africa must consider. As Trump scales back America’s climate commitments, South Africa has an opportunity to reclaim sovereignty over its energy policy and pursue a pragmatic approach.

Investing more heavily in fossil fuels, especially coal and natural gas, could help secure reliable energy and stabilise the economy while allowing the country to develop its renewable infrastructure over time.

The Biden administration’s influence on South Africa’s energy sector often conflicted with the country’s immediate needs, as it pushed for rapid renewables adoption even amid ongoing load shedding and high energy costs.

Trump’s pro-fossil-fuel stance highlights the benefits of a balanced energy approach that could bolster South Africa’s economic growth and energy security.

Investing in cleaner coal technologies and exploring untapped shale gas reserves could reduce emissions while leveraging South Africa’s vast natural resources, creating jobs and fostering a more resilient energy sector.

At the current COP29 summit in Azerbaijan, South Africa will be in the global spotlight, facing renewed calls for emissions reduction.

However, as it formulates its position, South Africa must assert its energy sovereignty and balance international climate goals with domestic stability.

To this end, the ministers of energy and of mineral and petroleum resources must jointly advocate for a pragmatic stance that emphasises fossil fuels as vital to South Africa’s energy security.

They should present South Africa’s case that, as a developing economy, it requires time and a balanced energy mix to reach sustainable energy goals without sacrificing economic growth.

Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement offers South Africa more room to adopt a position at COP29 that prioritises national interests.

Rather than over-relying on external directives, South Africa should promote a diversified strategy that integrates fossil fuels and renewables, reinforcing its commitment to gradual sustainability and energy resilience.

By maintaining a clear, independent stance, the government can defend its right to an energy transition aligned with its unique economic realities. South Africa stands at a crossroads in defining its energy future.

Trump’s re-election and the upcoming COP29 summit present a timely reminder that national energy sovereignty is paramount.

A path forward that integrates fossil fuels as a bridge to a sustainable future could foster economic stability, ensure energy security, and provide the breathing room needed to expand renewable infrastructure.

Led by the ministers of energy and of mineral and petroleum resources, South Africa must assertively champion a balanced, sovereign approach at COP29 – one that upholds its right to an energy transition that genuinely serves the nation’s economic needs.

By focusing on stability today and sustainability tomorrow, SA can emerge as a model for independent, pragmatic energy policy in the developing world.

• Mudzanani is founding president of the SA Youth Economic Council