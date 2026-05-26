Tips on how to manage your budget during winter

Winter brings extra costs such as higher electricity use, increased medical expenses and the need for winter essentials.

Winter in South Africa often brings added financial strain for many households, with higher electricity usage, increased medical expenses and the need for winter essentials pushing already stretched budgets even further.

Tina Manyanya, spokesperson for short-term lender Wonga, says winter is no longer just a seasonal shift. With rising electricity tariffs and Eskom’s 2026-27 adjustments, she warns that the colder months are also a reminder for households to plan their budgets for what lies ahead.

“While many of these seasonal expenses are unavoidable, they often build up gradually and need urgent attention when least expected.”

Tips South Africans can adopt this winter to prepare their finances and avoid financial distress:

1. Practical planning pays off

When setting up a monthly budget, it is easy to overlook the things you don’t want to think about, or the things you hope will never happen. However, Manyanya advises people to put aside money for emergencies.

“Setting aside even a small amount for a rainy day can help relieve pressure on your bank account, while also building better habits for the future. Keep an eye out for cracks or rust on your roof to avoid leaks.”

2. Keep geyser costs under control

Geysers consume significant amounts of electricity and are becoming a bigger cost burden as tariffs rise across major cities. Installing a timer for your household geyser to minimise water-heating periods can considerably decrease your monthly bill.

3. Take care of your health

Colds and flu can spread quickly as temperatures drop, with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases announcing that the influenza season began earlier this year than usual.

“To avoid being caught off guard by health-related costs, consider making room in your budget for basic winter healthcare needs: over-the-counter medication, doctor visits, vitamins and supplements or preventative care where necessary,” adds Manyanya.

4. Groceries first, luxuries later

“To escape the cold, many people find themselves spending more time indoors. While relaxing evenings under blankets may feel comforting, it’s easy to lose track of the extra snacks and comfort foods extras quietly chipping away at your monthly budget,” says Manyanya.

“Pay close attention to the basics your home needs, plan meals around what’s already in your home and keep unnecessary extras in your trolley to a minimum.”

5. New season, same coat

She adds that each winter season brings new fashion trends, and purchasing clothes to align with each trend can quickly become costly. Investing in a quality outerwear piece and layering effectively can save your bank account from numerous trips to retailers.

“As winter approaches, small, intentional choices can make all the difference,” Manyanya adds. “The goal isn’t to cut out comfort, but to spend smarter while prioritising what matters most. Despite seasonal or economic changes, the best financial protection is a well-organised budget.”