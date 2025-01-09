Trump’s Ukraine peace promise may be empty

Trump’s promise to end the Ukraine conflict within 24 hours is unrealistic, and his wavering on action raises doubts about his ability to resolve the war.

Donald Trump is not the man to be trusted to end the conflict in Ukraine anytime soon as he promised as it is impossible to resolve such an issue within 24 hours, never mind a week or so.

Now that he is close to being sworn in as president into the White House, he is speaking in tongues about what he plans to do.

Meanwhile, people from both sides are dying in their thousands in what has now become a proxy war. We just hope when Trump finally gets down to the business of intervening in the matter, even in the next six months, everything works out.

He runs the country through X and since he was elected, he had been running vox populi surveys on social media to get public views about what he should do about certain things, including the Ukraine War and other foreign policy issues.

In the surveys, the public told him to end the conflict, but now he is dilly-dallying about the next step.

Trump was not being realistic when he announced that he would end the war within 24 hours in office.

He thought he would just call Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky and order them to stop the fight, ignoring the fact that it’s not so easy.

It’s impossible. He may even delay some more due to influence of the security cluster in the US that want the war to continue.

Some of the European allies have indicated they would be happy to see it escalating and some were preparing for military aid to Ukraine.

With Europe willing to fight on, it means even when the US finally intervenes, the war could continue unless Trump stops the massive financial and military support the US gives to Ukraine – an issue that had been reported more than once by the US media.

But Europe’s strength and stamina to escalate the battle in Ukraine is questionable, considering that many of the Euro-leaders who wanted the war have themselves either lost power or their positions at the helm were unstable.

At the moment, Europe is being swept by massive political changes and regime changes that favour mainly the right-wingers.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is a hothead who liked more war after he replaced Rishi Sunak at No 10 Downing Street.

But you cannot trust a British prime minister to last more than two years in power.

Boris Johnson had to go, even though he was the driver of the conflict on behalf of Europe. Their leadership turnover in the UK is unmatched, which is perhaps good for democracy.

What became clear is that the West wouldn’t have liked any other country other than the Western allies to mediate in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Türkiye tried, but its effort did not go anywhere and Africa, including South Africa, also tried but didn’t produce results.

Although China was willing to offer its mediation services, the West voiced opposition to having it as a go-between, although Beijing succeeded to bring peace between Iran and Saudi Arabia and elsewhere in the recent past.

They felt China was too close to Russia.

Everybody seems to be pinning their hopes on Trump and I am sure the exhausted Russia and Ukraine are also interested to see an end to the conflict, although they obviously cannot say so publicly.

There is a stage in any war situation when both sides feel it’s enough and time to stop, even for the potential winner.

War is tiring and draining on all resources and anyone who insists on fighting on after two years, may not be telling the truth.