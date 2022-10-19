Martin Williams
19 Oct 2022
Opinion

Under the ANC, planning dried up

Water issues are not new. South Africa is a semi-arid country in need of long-term water plans.

Diminutive stature and a penchant for water tanks earned Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero a nickname, Jojo The Clown. However, Johannesburg’s water crisis is no joke. BusinessInsider calculated it would cost R3.36 billion to have a tank in each of Joburg’s approximately 1.68 million households. “That’s a conservative estimate for the JoJo tanks themselves and doesn’t account for delivery or set-up.” Such numbers attract inflated tenders and minimal delivery. Joburg can’t afford a socialist fantasy of JoJos for all. Water problems are not new. South Africa is a semi-arid country in need of long-term water plans. Under the ANC, planning dried...

