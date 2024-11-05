Opinion

Unstable US bad news for planet

Whatever happens, the US will still be a hugely influential player globally. An unstable America is not good news for anyone else on the planet.

US election

The Americans probably think today’s election – for their next president – is the Super Bowl or World Series of politics.

But, just as the rest of the world is not that interested in their sports so, too, will the election mean little to the vast majority of people on our planet.

For decades since World War II, when American international isolation came to a profitable end as its money and industry fuelled the Allied fight against Adolf Hitler, the US has fancied itself as a global policeman, allegedly fighting for justice for the oppressed of the world.

In practice, that meant boots on the ground, aircraft carriers off the coast and cruise missiles in the air for countries where there was oil, or other valuable natural resources.

Donald Trump’s supporters believe he wants to get back to keeping America aloof from global politics as he tries to make it “Great Again”.

Yet, there are powerful lobbies in his country which means it is unlikely he will stop the huge and profitable arms supplies to Israel or Ukraine, his own rhetoric notwithstanding.

For us in South Africa, if Trumps wins, there will probably be little change because he cares little for Africa as a whole.

If his opponent, Kamala Harris, wins, experts say she will continue to pursue US policy which is particularly critical of SA’s support for Russia.

Whether that means a Democratic White House would amend the African Growth and Opportunities Act – which gives preferential treatment for imports from some African countries – remains to be seen.

Whatever happens in today’s voting, the US will still be a hugely influential player globally. An unstable America is not good news for anyone else on the planet.

Elections United States of America (USA/US)

