MK Party flips another ward, Patriotic Alliance dents DA in by-election

The ANC won three of the six by-elections this week, with the DA earning victory in a traditional stronghold.

By-election voters in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal wards have replaced their local government political representatives.

Six by-elections were held in four provinces this week, with the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, Patriotic Alliance and ANC flipping seats previously held by their opposition.

MK Party by-election victory

Ward 28 in the Kwadukuza municipality was forced to hold a by-election after the resignation of the sitting ANC councillor.

The ANC were looking to hold off the MK Party, as well as a challenge from the EFF and IFP.

The MK’s Vishnugopal “Gadaffi” Govender will be the new ward 28 councillor after securing 62.25% of the vote.

“Well done and congratulations to our councillor Gadaffi who’s constantly in touch with the people,” said MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu following the win.

“Thank you very much to the voters and community of Shakaskraal. The MK will not disappoint,” Shivambu added.

KwaDukuza Ward 28 Results: The MK won the Ward decisively!



EmaRomeni/ Shaka’skraal Primary VD



IFP 14

EFF 7

spoiled 1

ANC 202

MK 231



Shakaskraal Agricultural School The results are:

MKP 1392

ANC. 794

IFP. 34

IFP. 34

EFF. 16

Patriotic Alliance upsets DA

In a Johannesburg ward plagued by service delivery challenges, the community chose the Patriotic Alliance to take over from the DA.

The Westbury-Claremont-Bosmont residents had 10 candidates to chose from, with the PA’s Marilyne Smouse earning 41.71% of the votes – although voter turnout was low at 27.07%.

Elsewhere in Johannesburg, the DA held ward 99 with just over 98% of the 24.22% voter turnout.

Ward elections are awarded to the candidate with the most votes, meaning more than 50% turnout is not a prerequisite for victory.

Congratulations Ward 82 Councillor Marilyne Smouse

ANC holds and wins back IFP ward

The ANC held wards 13 in the Intsika Yethu municipality in the Eastern Cape as well as ward 9 in the Makhado municipality in Limpopo.

Mfundo Genu earned 83% of the ward 13 vote while Khumbudzo Madzhini earned 65% of the ward 9 vote.

The ANC’s result of the day came from the uPhongolo municipality where Ntokozo Rabede wrested control of ward 12, previously held by the IFP.

Voter turnout was strong at 52.7%, with Radebe earning 40% of the votes cast.

