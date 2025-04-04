MK Party flips another ward, Patriotic Alliance dents DA in by-election

The ANC won three of the six by-elections this week, with the DA earning victory in a traditional stronghold.
By-election voters in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal wards have replaced their local government political representatives.
Six by-elections were held in four provinces this week, with the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, Patriotic Alliance and ANC flipping seats previously held by their opposition.
MK Party by-election victory
Ward 28 in the Kwadukuza municipality was forced to hold a by-election after the resignation of the sitting ANC councillor.
The ANC were looking to hold off the MK Party, as well as a challenge from the EFF and IFP.
The MK’s Vishnugopal “Gadaffi” Govender will be the new ward 28 councillor after securing 62.25% of the vote.
“Well done and congratulations to our councillor Gadaffi who’s constantly in touch with the people,” said MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu following the win.
“Thank you very much to the voters and community of Shakaskraal. The MK will not disappoint,” Shivambu added.
Patriotic Alliance upsets DA
In a Johannesburg ward plagued by service delivery challenges, the community chose the Patriotic Alliance to take over from the DA.
The Westbury-Claremont-Bosmont residents had 10 candidates to chose from, with the PA’s Marilyne Smouse earning 41.71% of the votes – although voter turnout was low at 27.07%.
Elsewhere in Johannesburg, the DA held ward 99 with just over 98% of the 24.22% voter turnout.
Ward elections are awarded to the candidate with the most votes, meaning more than 50% turnout is not a prerequisite for victory.
ANC holds and wins back IFP ward
The ANC held wards 13 in the Intsika Yethu municipality in the Eastern Cape as well as ward 9 in the Makhado municipality in Limpopo.
Mfundo Genu earned 83% of the ward 13 vote while Khumbudzo Madzhini earned 65% of the ward 9 vote.
The ANC’s result of the day came from the uPhongolo municipality where Ntokozo Rabede wrested control of ward 12, previously held by the IFP.
Voter turnout was strong at 52.7%, with Radebe earning 40% of the votes cast.
