Visa fraud probe sparks immigration reform push

SIU report exposes visa fraud, calling for reforms to protect South Africa's credibility, investor confidence, and skilled migration.

The release of the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) interim report on allegations of permit and visa irregularities and findings of malfeasance within the department of home affairs is a defining moment for the integrity of South Africa’s immigration system.

While investigations of this nature are often politically sensitive, their implications extend far beyond internal governance.

At stake is the credibility of a system that underpins investor confidence, skills mobility and economic growth.

Immigration is not merely an administrative function, it is a strategic enabler of economic participation, foreign direct investment and critical skills transfer.

When questions arise regarding the integrity of the system, businesses, foreign nationals and international investors take notice.

Even isolated irregularities can undermine public trust.

This is precisely why President Cyril Ramaphosa mandated the SIU in 2024 to investigate allegations of serious maladministration relating to visa issuance and others matters spanning 20 years from 2004.

Immigration systems operate on confidence – confidence that applications are processed lawfully, decisions consistent and approvals free from improper influence.

An investigation into alleged irregularities was therefore both necessary and appropriate, signalling recognition that institutional integrity must be safeguarded. However, the true measure of success will not lie in the SIU’s findings and recommendations, but in the swift and efficient implementation of these recommendations.

A credible process must be:

Thorough and systems-based, not limited to individual cases;

Transparent in its implementation;

Supported by appropriate oversight to mitigate perceptions of bias; and

Followed by proportionate accountability where wrongdoing is confirmed.

Without these elements, the investigation risks addressing symptoms rather than causes.

Following the interim report, SIU head Leonard Lekgetho said investigators found fraudulent documents and internal collusion enabled the abuse of immigration processes.

A visa corruption network facilitated fraudulent permanent residence and immigration permits. While accountability is critical, reform is equally essential.

Allegations of irregularities often point to deeper structural weaknesses – whether in oversight mechanisms, digital controls, workflow management, or regional standardisation.

This moment presents an opportunity to strengthen the immigration framework via:

Accelerated digital transformation and enhanced audit trails;

Standardised processing protocols across offices;

Improved internal compliance and review mechanisms; and

Greater transparency in turnaround times and decision-making criteria.

Leon Schreiber, minister of home affairs, pointed to an important finding by the SIU that the bulk of the malfeasance was allegedly committed by a handful of officials.

It is encouraging home affairs has moved swiftly on internal discipline with:

75 disciplinary cases completed;

16 officials suspended;

20 dismissals recorded since April 2025;

275 criminal referrals to the National Prosecuting Authority; and

Several disciplinary proceedings ongoing.

Further to this, 2 000 fraudulently issued visas are in the process of being revoked. The revocation goes beyond administrative compliance. It speaks directly to border security, national safety and the integrity of SA’s legal immigration channels.

The SIU report highlighted that paper-based and manual processes have long created space for crooked officials to overlook fraudulent or falsified documents, or approve applications that do not meet the relevant regulatory requirements.

Schreiber said the department is moving to shut down all manual processes and replacing them with new cutting-edge digital systems that leave no space for manipulation.

This is the forward-looking approach that would not only resolve immediate concerns, but also modernise the system for long-term resilience.

For businesses operating in South Africa, certainty is paramount. Companies can manage regulatory requirements and even delays, but what they struggle with is unpredictability.

SA competes globally for skills and capital. In this context, immigration governance becomes a strategic economic issue. Skilled foreign nationals evaluating opportunities will assess not only visa categories and eligibility criteria, but also processing reliability and integrity.

If handled decisively and transparently, this investigation could ultimately strengthen confidence. It would demonstrate governance mechanisms are functioning and corrective action is taken when necessary.

Conversely, failure to implement meaningful reforms could have broader implications.

Investor confidence is shaped by governance signals. Where accountability is perceived to be weak, uncertainty becomes entrenched and is the enemy of investment.

Confidence will be restored through a combination of communication on progress in eradicating corruption, evidence-based accountability and visible structural reform.

This is not merely a compliance issue; it is a credibility issue. The immigration system is a gateway through which global skills, capital and innovation enter the country. Its integrity is, therefore, non-negotiable.

Handled correctly, the probe can become a turning point, reinforcing the rule of law.