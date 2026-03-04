SA consumers embrace digital payment methods

Two-thirds of consumers now authorise payments using fingerprints or facial recognition.

Global digital payments giant Visa has released new survey data, revealing South African consumers are increasingly embracing innovative payment technologies such as digital wallets, artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrency.

“While traditional payment methods continue to play an important role – with physical cards still regarded as the most preferred and convenient way to pay – South Africans are showing that trust and technology can go hand in hand, with consumers increasingly willing to adopt new payment solutions when they deliver both convenience and peace of mind,” says Lineshree Moodley, Visa SA country manager.

Visa commissioned Morning Consult to survey a sample of 1 000 adult South Africans in October 2025.

The interviews were conducted online and the data weighted based on gender, education attainment, age, and race.

Biometrics and digital wallets on the rise

Biometrics entrenched: Two-thirds (66%) of SA consumers already authorise payments using biometric authentication, such as fingerprint or facial recognition, suggesting a high level of comfort with secure, technology-enabled transactions;

Digital wallets gain traction: Nearly four in 10 (39%) South Africans say digital wallets are the fastest payment option and more than a third would recommend them to others, signalling growing confidence in digital-first experiences;

Open to the future of money: Among South Africans who have sent money abroad in the past, 57% say they would consider using stablecoins as a form of payment, highlighting a strong appetite for faster and more efficient cross-border transactions.

AI reshapes shopping behaviour

SA shoppers are increasingly turning to AI to make shopping easier and more efficient, and are signalling the importance of transparency as these tools become part of everyday life.

AI adoption accelerates: 63% of South African consumers have used AI to assist with shopping, brainstorming gift ideas, researching products or communicating with customer service.

Consumer expectations clear: As shoppers integrate AI into their routines, they’re setting clear expectations.

Security remains paramount

Almost 45% believe AI-powered tools are more likely to find the best possible price. However, 63% prefer to speak with a human customer service representative than AI.

Security remains key, but consumers are accepting the role they play in ensuring a safe payment experience, with 88% calling it “extremely important”.

Shoppers take responsibility but still rely on industry: While SA consumers view banks (76%) and payment networks (71%) as the primary security guards, 67% say consumers themselves are “extremely responsible” for the detection of payment fraud and security threats.

