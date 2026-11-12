Votes now bargaining chips in coalition talks

Ballots have been counted but for many political parties real contest is only beginning with post-election negotiations.

The ballots have been counted, but for many political parties, the real contest is only beginning.

The post-election negotiations will determine who governs, who gets what position and whose ambitions must make room for another’s.

Parties that spent months campaigning against one another, exposing each other’s failures and promising voters a different leadership, must now find a way to govern together. The irony is hard to miss.

Coalition governance demands compromise, but compromise should never become an excuse to abandon principle.

Leaders who were once rivals must learn to listen, concede and negotiate without turning every disagreement into a threat to government stability.

It requires maturity to accept that no single party has secured the mandate to govern alone and wisdom to understand that shared power also means shared responsibility.

The question is whether our political leaders are prepared to put communities ahead of their ambitions.

For the voter, however, this process can feel like a cruel contradiction. You stand in a queue and cast your ballot, believing that your vote will give expression to your hopes, frustrations and expectations.

Then, after the results are announced, that same vote becomes a bargaining tool in negotiations behind closed doors.

Parties trade support, positions and influence, while voters are left wondering whether their choice has been diluted, repackaged or simply forgotten.

Some may feel they have lost their vote before the new administration has even begun its work.

The very parties that once described one another as unfit to lead may now find themselves indispensable partners in securing a majority.

Their ambitions will clash; their promises may contradict one another; and the compromises required to keep a coalition intact may test even the most seasoned political negotiators.

Coalitions are not inherently a betrayal of democracy. They can bring different voices into government and require parties to account to one another. But they must also remain accountable to the electorate.

Voters did not queue to give political leaders permission to bargain away their expectations.

They voted for better services, responsible leadership and communities that work.

The people have spoken. May those negotiating listen.