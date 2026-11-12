NPA steps in after harassment allegations involving senior advocate

It follows allegations of persistent harassment, unwanted advances and threats raised by a complainant.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Sexual Offences and Community Affairs (Soca) Unit has stepped in to support a complainant who obtained an interim protection order against senior advocate Garth Hulley SC amid allegations of harassment, intimidation and threats of sexual violence.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Johannesburg confirmed that it is assessing the matter following allegations of persistent harassment, unwanted advances and threats raised by the complainant.

Protection order

The Randburg Magistrates’ Court granted the interim protection order under the Protection from Harassment Act.

NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the South African Police Service (Saps) continues to investigate the matter, while People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa) has been enlisted to provide victim-support services.

According to Kganyago, the Soca Unit is assessing the circumstances to establish the complainant’s needs and identify appropriate victim-support interventions.

“The Soca Unit is assessing the circumstances of the matter to establish the complainant’s needs and identify appropriate victim-support interventions.”

GBV

Kganyago said the NPA recognises the importance of ensuring that victims of gender-based violence and harassment receive the necessary support.

“The NPA recognises the importance of ensuring that victims of gender-based violence and harassment receive the necessary support, guidance and assistance through the relevant victim-support structures.”

The prosecuting authority further reiterated its position on allegations of gender-based violence, harassment and intimidation.

“The NPA takes allegations of gender-based violence, harassment and intimidation seriously. As an institution mandated to uphold the rule of law, the NPA deals with all matters without fear, favour or prejudice, guided by the principles of fairness, impartiality and the pursuit of justice.”

Activism

The NPA’s intervention comes ahead of the annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, which focuses attention on the protection of vulnerable people and support for victims of violence and abuse.