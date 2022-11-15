Opinion

News » Opinion

Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
15 Nov 2022
4:10 am

War of attrition likely to go on

Editorial staff

There has already been speculation that perhaps Kherson, on the west bank of the Dnieper River, might be surrendered to Kyiv in return for Russia being allowed to keep the rest of the territory it has annexed in Ukraine.

War of attrition likely to go on
This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential press service on November 14, 2022, shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky taking part in the flag laying ceremony during his visit to the newly liberated city of Kherson, following the retreat of Russian forces from the strategic hub. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP)

The image of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky being greeted warmly by the citizens of the recently liberated city of Kherson must be sticking in the throats of the Russian military and political elite.

This was the city they annexed and declared, effectively, to be part of Russian territory, so this is a massive setback for President Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” to rid Ukraine of its alleged Nazi leadership.

While the recapture of Kherson in no way indicates the Russians are crumbling – and, indeed, the Russian military withdrawal may have been a tactical one because the city is difficult to defend and re-supply – it may improve the impetus for peace talks to resolve the conflict.

ALSO READ: US to fund refurbishment of tanks, anti-air missiles for Ukraine

There has already been speculation that perhaps Kherson, on the west bank of the Dnieper River, might be surrendered to Kyiv in return for Russia being allowed to keep the rest of the territory it has annexed in Ukraine.

That doesn’t seem likely given that this invasion is illegal in terms of international law and the fact there is evidence of Russian atrocities in Kherson during its occupation. What seems more probable is that this bloody war of attrition will continue for a long time yet.

READ MORE
Buried phones, bribes and paranoia: Life under Russian occupation

Read more on these topics