We know why Joburg is on skid row

A drive around the suburbs of Johannesburg will convince you that the city is imploding.

The term “failed state” denotes a country which is in terminal decline and unable to provide basic services to its citizens.

When it comes to Johannesburg, supposedly the richest city in Africa, then it is not unreasonable to use the term “failed city” to describe its slow-motion collapse.

Lest that seem extreme, a drive around the suburbs of the city – don’t bother going into the CBD unless you’re in an armed convoy because that has long since been taken over by anarchy – will convince you that the City of Gold is imploding.

Working traffic lights are conspicuous by their absence in many areas, roads are littered with potholes and precious water – and sometimes sewage – gushes from broken pipes.

Motorists are robbed by thugs at intersections and the tradition of “spiking” cars’ tyres to force them to stop so the occupants can be robbed is now commonplace on major highways.

As our colleagues from the Caxton Local media investigative team have shown over the past few weeks, there is not a single municipal entity that is functioning optimally. The blame, whether the party will admit it or not, can be laid squarely at the door of the ANC, which has had effective control over the city for most of the past 30 years.

In that time, its cadre deployees in various municipal departments and companies have either proved inept, or corrupt – or both.

And it doesn’t look as though things are going to get any better any time soon, so accustomed have the ANC and its loyal members become to squandering ratepayers’ money.

Helen Botes, former head of the Joburg Property Company – and who has several allegations of corruption and mismanagement hanging over her – is now front runner for the city manager position.

Need you ask why we’re headed down?

