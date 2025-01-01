Who will be Joburg’s new city manager? DA says Helen Botes is a bad choice

The Johannesburg Crisis Alliance (JCA) says an independent company should lead the appointment of the new city manager.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Johannesburg says it will not support the appointment of Helen Botes as the new city manager.

This comes after media reports that Dada Morero, the mayor of Johannesburg, was pushing for Botes to succeed Floyd Brink. The Johannesburg High Court removed him from the position.

Botes is seen as a controversial candidate for the position because of several corruption and maladministration allegations.

ALSO READ: Botes on edge of an abyss

Botes has been the CEO of the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) for the last 15 years.

However, DA caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku told The Citizen on Wednesday that Botes is not the right candidate for the job.

“JPC has failed with Botes at the helm for the past 15 years; she failed. You just have to look at all the buildings belonging to the city.

“She failed to ensure repairs and maintenance to the extent that the metro building is now a white elephant. It is vandalised daily,” Kayser-Echeozonjoku said.

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said Botes has serious allegations against her, which include an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU),

“The DA cannot support the appointment of a person who failed to ensure repairs and maintenance in a building where 76 people died. Her appointment will further collapse the city and be the final nail in the coffin,” she said.

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said she believes that the mayor should appoint an acting city manager to ensure the smooth running of the metro.

“An acting city manager should have relevant experience and qualifications and understand the complexity of running a metro like Johannesburg.”

She said this should be someone with integrity who understands that acting as city manager is not a political appointment.

“The City needs to advertise the position. Once the candidates are shortlisted, the council will ratify the successful candidate.”

JCA calls for transparency in recruitment process

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Crisis Alliance (JCA) wants an independent agency to recruit the new city manager.

In a statement, the organisation said an independent agency would be able to run the recruitment process fairly and ethically.

“Since its establishment in 2023, the JCA has held the view that many crises the city has been plagued with resulted from a lack of leadership in both political and administrative areas.”

However, there are media reports that Morero could seek to appoint Botes as a strategic move to further his political ambitions.

Is it gossip?

The Citizen contacted Morero’s spokesperson, Chris Vondo, for comment on the matter,

This article will be updated as soon as comment is received.

However, Vondo told The Star that the City will observe all legal processes in appointing a new city manager.

“Johannesburg will not entertain and comment on gossip and rumours being peddled to undermine the governance process unfolding within the institution.”

ALSO READ: Joburg city manager Floyd Brink’s appointment must be reversed, court rules