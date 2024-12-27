Joburg ‘struggles to live up to world-class city aspirations’

Experts point to maladministration and decaying infrastructure as reasons for Joburg’s failure to achieve world-class status.

As City of Joburg mayor Dada Morero this week reflected on challenges and resilience in his year-end appraisal of the metro’s performance, experts yesterday said Joburg has struggled to live up to its aspirations of being a world-class city.

At the core of challenges faced by Johannesburg is its failure to address its financials, water security and decaying infrastructure.

In his 2024 assessment of the city’s performance, Morero said the city was marked by “challenges and resilience” – conceded that pressing issues included the ongoing strain on infrastructure, especially water systems, “which has resulted in significant service interruptions in various parts of the city”.

“This has tested our collective patience and resolve, but it has also reinforced the urgency of addressing these challenges head-on,” he said. “I want to assure you that the city is fully committed to finding long-term, sustainable solutions to improve service delivery and ensure the reliability of our city’s infrastructure.”

Morero said city interventions to challenges, included:

Engaging with water experts, civil society and other spheres of government to develop strategies aimed at averting a full-blown water crisis; and

Encouraging people to pay municipal bills in full and on time to ensure uninterrupted services.

“In the face of these challenges, I am inspired by the spirit of generosity and unity displayed by our residents,” said Morero.

“Across Johannesburg, people banded together to share water and resources.

“Churches, mosques, and schools opened their boreholes to support communities in need, while Rand Water undertook crucial upgrades to supply stations.

“This selflessness and solidarity exemplify the true heart of Joburgers and remind us of the power of collective action.

“Despite the challenges, Johannesburg remains a city of boundless potential and promise. As we look to the new year, let us hold on to hope and determination.

“Together, we can build a city that is inclusive, sustainable and reflective of the aspirations of all its people.”

But experts said allegations of maladministration and corruption were an impediment to municipal development.

“The City of Joburg has struggled to live up to its aspirations of being a world-class city,” said political economist Sam Koma.

“This is manifested by its failure to address its financials, water security and decaying infrastructure,” said Koma.

“The major weakness facing municipalities, includes the appointment of individuals without the requisite experience and competences at the senior and middle level – including technical services and finance departments.

“What is needed is the drive for professionalisation of local government – in part involving meritocratic recruitment and selection appointments.

“Empirical evidence points to professional bureaucracy enjoying provision of quality basic services and live in less poverty levels.”

Prof Theo Venter, who is University of Johannesburg’s political and policy analyst, said local government was “the weakest link in the process of governance in South Africa”.

“Local government represents 257 local authorities, of which fewer than 40 are currently in good standing, according to the auditor-general,” he said.

“There are less than 60 regarded as financially viable – providing a very poor view of where things are going.”

