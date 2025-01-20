Welcome shift in US stance on Cuba

For decades, some parts of the world and Cuba itself, have been crying for the US to lift the sanctions that have been imposed on Cuba and its people.

With US president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration today, the policies of America in relation to international politics will serve as an interesting spectre for the globe as his predecessor made decisions that he might not implement.

The lifting of sanctions against Cuba is a move that has been long overdue and for it to be seen as something that can be fully realised as a reality, calls for a standing ovation.

This marks a significant shift in the United States policy towards Cuba, as outgoing president Joe Biden’s administration took a bold step to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Since 1959, through an arms embargo and a full trade embargo in 1960, the imposed sanctions have been in place and have also been intensified by each US administration in keeping with their so-called tradition to defend their economic interests against Cuba’s move to nationalise American assets and businesses.

In addition, these sanctions have been a way to manage the balance of forces due to understanding that Cuba has been leaning more on the left-wing of politics, which is normally considered the world of socialism and communism.

Therefore, ever since the Cuban Revolution that saw Fidel Castro ascend to power, Cuba has suffered the economic brunt till this day.However, the world has not been quiet.

From across Africa, Europe, Asia and Latin America, there has been calls to end the embargo in a show of solidarity with the struggles of the Cuban nation as the country demanded to shape its own path of development without external interference.

Sanctions have brought nothing but pain to Cuba. The country’s ability to develop its economic prospects, reduce poverty and improve living standards has been severely hindered. And the most affected have been the poor, low-income households and the entrepreneurs who desire to make ends meet and better their lives.

Furthermore, the sanctions have seen Cuba experiencing limited access to capital due to foreign direct investments being discouraged by the US. Shortage of essential supplies, such as food and medicine, has been the order of the day due to the constraints that have been evident in the industry of exports and imports.

Through these illegally imposed sanctions, the tourism industry of Cuba has suffered a huge blow. This latest development by the US government signals a green light towards the removing the sanctions that have been choking Cuba for years.

The move brings to life the possibility of easing economic restrictions that have potential to revive foreign investments that can lead to reduced poverty.

Furthermore, diplomatic tension between the US and Cuba stand to be less hostile, even though it is unlikely that they will be buddies. Cuba will also play a meaningful role in global politics in organisations such as the United Nations and will be easily integrated into the international economy that will bring new opportunities of trade.

In addition, this move also inspires countries, such as Venezuela and Nicaragua, that their struggles are indeed valid as this potentially paves the way for improved trade with Cuba. All in all, Cuba stands to have an opportunity to make Castro’s dream come true.

Through a sanction-free economy, the country can implement its socialist policies with greater intensity in relation to education and health care. This is where Cuba says: “Homeland or death, victory is certain.”

-Mthembu is an independent commentator