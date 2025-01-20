Elephant in the room is here again

They say all political lives end in failure. Today, I only hope that’s true.

Well, good morning flowers, good morning trees, good morning clouds, fa-la-la. Let’s just pretend nothing is happening here; let’s skip on by merrily, la-di-dah, and please just ignore the elephant squatting smug and glowering in the corner of the room.

Wait! Nope, he’s in the centre of the room. Oops, he’s seen us. He’s spreading, spilling over; he’s throwing his faeces around the whole place… the whole house… the whole world… And just like that it’s inauguration day in the big ole US of A. It’s also the last thing I wanted to write about. Yet here we are.

My sentiment stands exactly as it did at the same point in January 2017: whatever Trump says or does – even if he turns out to be the most amazing president/ peacemaker/politician/person the world has ever seen – I shall never forgive him for the hatred and division he has sown in the last eight years, and counting, to get where he is.

Back then I hoped that maybe, just maybe, he would put aside his pettiness, his bullying, his name-calling, his pathological lying, his buffoonery, his entire toxic game-show persona, and become a statesman who grasped the weight and seriousness of his position.

He didn’t and he won’t. Yes, sometimes he’ll get it right because even a stopped clock is right twice a day, but the only ticking I hear is a time bomb. How I wish I could switch him off.

My son tells me I should do what he’s done, blocking anything to do with Trump on his computer. He doesn’t have the time for this, he says. He’s not alone.

Many people like him, like me – lefties, libtards, snowflakes, woke, feminazis, blue-pillers, social justice warriors, whatever you want to call us – say they simply won’t let Trump live rent-free in their heads for the next four years.

There’s a problem though: he’s already moved into your house. He’s feeling up your spouse, fighting with your neighbours and breaking your kids’ stuff, whether you’re looking or not.

You can’t tap out of history. It will happen with or without you, and Trump will be exerting his mercurial will on this world we all share for at least the next four years. They say all political lives end in failure. Today, I only hope that’s true.