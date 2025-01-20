Donald Trump returns to presidency: Inauguration a day of ironies

Possible dawn of a dark day for SA with Agoa on the block.

As Donald Trump returns to the White House today with his inauguration as the 47th president of the US, the day is being marked against the background of major historic ironies.

Among the number of ironies marking the day President Trump returns to presidency, a total of 50 states are officially commemorating US civil rights Martin Luther King Jnr Day as a public holiday.

Additionally, an expected dawn of a dark day for Africa, with Trump likely to pay more attention to US affairs and less attention to the continent, with the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) set to be scrapped.

Lastly, the inauguration taking place inside the US Capitol, rather than outdoors because of severe cold – the first time in 40 years that an American presidential inaugural ceremony has been moved indoors.

According to John Stremlau, associate director of international relations at the Rockefeller Foundation and honorary professor at Wits University, SA still occupies a strategic role in world affairs, despite President Cyril Ramaphosa not having been invited to the Trump inauguration.

“There are very few African leaders invited to the inauguration,” Stremlau said.

“Despite trade between SA and the US, South Africa should not be worried about Ramaphosa not being invited. The US’ main concern is SA’s strong links with Russia and China.”

Unusual historic coincidence

He said it was coincidence that Trump’s inauguration took place on the same day that 50 US states marked a public holiday for African-American civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jnr.

“This is a very unusual historical coincidence for Martin Luther Day to be a public holiday on the same day Trump is inaugurated,” Stremlau said.

He said the possible cutting of US aid to Africa through the ending of Agoa, would have a minimal effect on South Africa “because trade between the US and South Africa is a mere 10%”.

The Trump administration’s preoccupation with America First, might not be effective if leveraged against the global acceptance of SA’s government of national unity. Political analyst Daniel Silke said Trump was “likely to be transactional”.

“This means he will extend relations to countries he can derive benefits from, looking at it from a security economic, political and transactional perspective,” Silke said.

“There will be a quid pro quo if you are aligned to the US for assistance. This will be more focused on the US.”

