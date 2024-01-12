Opinion

By Dirk Lotriet

12 Jan 2024

What holds key to the future

It’s difficult for a soft-hearted father to hear that his daughter plans to move out of the house after Grade 1.

I had the good fortune to spend the past week with my dysfunctional little family in Cape Town. Little Egg, in particular, was extremely impressed with this city. She spoke to my sister, who lives right next to a primary school. "Your son moved out of the house last year," she said. "Yes, he did," my sister said. "I want to move to Cape Town. Can I have his room? I can walk to school. After Grade 7, I will move in with Ouma – she lives next to…

I had the good fortune to spend the past week with my dysfunctional little family in Cape Town. Little Egg, in particular, was extremely impressed with this city.

She spoke to my sister, who lives right next to a primary school. “Your son moved out of the house last year,” she said.

“Yes, he did,” my sister said. “I want to move to Cape Town. Can I have his room? I can walk to school. After Grade 7, I will move in with Ouma – she lives next to a high school.”

My sister agreed, but I must admit that I was relieved when Egg decided to stay in Johannesburg for a few more years.

It’s difficult for a soft-hearted father to hear that his daughter plans to move out of the house after Grade 1.

“It is nothing personal,” she explained to me. “It’s just that people in this country love dogs more than those in our country. You see them walking their dogs on the beach every day.”

Of course, she is right that the Western Cape is a different country – and I’m not talking about the people who plan the independence of the province.

