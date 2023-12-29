Watch: Dog trapped for at least 5 days in 1.5m sinkhole finally rescued

Once the dog was well-rested, it was collected by a nearby SPCA, where it is safe and happy.

Festive season miracles still exist. Just ask those who rescued a dog trapped for several days in a sinkhole near the Tongaat Toll Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to rescuers, those working at the plaza called Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) just after midday on Wednesday after hearing a dog barking in a nearby open field. They claimed the barking had been going since Saturday but could not find where it was coming from.

“A reaction officer searched the large field and discovered the K9 trapped in a sinkhole measuring approximately 1.5 metres deep. The officer utilised a ladder and freed the trapped animal,” the unit said.

A video of the rescue was shared and showed the brown-coloured animal being assisted and lifted from the hole.

The hole looks barely large enough to fit the dog and rescuer, and the young-looking dog is calm as it is put on the grass next to the pit.

Once she is sure it is safe to move, she follows the officer’s lead.

She was transported to the unit’s headquarters where she was given a meal and a kennel to rest.

RUSA spokesperson Prem Balram told The Citizen once the dog was well-rested, it was collected by a nearby Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), where it is safe and happy.

Dog rescued after being buried alive

Earlier this year, a dog was rescued from being buried alive in Delft, Western Cape after residents called the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

The SPCA said the dog had taken shelter under a concrete slab, which an unidentifiable group of people filled and covered under a mound of sand.

The dog, named Courage, later found a new home with the Mentoor family.

Speaking to The Citizen, Jarryd Mentoor, said they decided to adopt Courage after the death of their dog.



”Our story started when we lost our dog of 15 years. In those years of having her, she gave us all the joy and happiness. Unfortunately, because of her illness and her age, we had to put her down. That was difficult to let go of someone you love. She was part of our family. It was heartbreaking. We decided we wanted to adopt a dog from the SPCA. “