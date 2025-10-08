When justice becomes a casualty

From Gaza’s ruins to global hate crimes, the Israel–Palestine war has left humanity fractured and hope fading fast.

The one thing you can say for certain about the 7 October, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel and their aftermath is that the repercussions have rippled far and wide.

Palestine has become a global issue and its supporters and attackers are drifting further apart… into aggression and violence.

In the past week in the UK, there has been a horrific attack on a synagogue and the torching of a mosque. While many would have condemned those atrocities, just as many, sadly, would have cheered.

Israel’s relentless destruction of Gaza has – whatever Zionists and their fellow travellers may say – the hallmarks of a genocide.

Nothing the Hamas terrorists – for that is what they are – did two years ago comes anywhere near justifying the revenge wreaked on Gaza’s civilians.

Likewise, nothing justifies the continued brutal captivity endured by Israeli hostages.

Claims by Zionists that any criticism of what happens in Gaza – and the West Bank, for that matter – is tantamount to anti-Semitism or “blood libel”, is an insult to the millions of Jews murdered over the centuries by real anti-Semites.

We hope that US President Donald Trump’s peace initiative manages to take root but, frankly, hope is in short supply in that benighted region.

