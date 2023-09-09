Opinion September 9, 2023 | 4:02 am

Home » News » Opinion

carine hartman 2021

By Carine Hartman

Chief sub-editor

2 minute read

9 Sep 2023

04:02 am

When life is done with you, you just know

By Carine Hartman - Chief sub-editor

I’m 65 in exactly a week’s time and we are planning a party – with what money I don’t know.

Retirement: When life is done with you, you just know

Picture: iStock

Geez when life is done with you, you just know. The e-mail today was as stark as the day Beloved died: “Please sign next to his dead thumb print”. No, “please sign the contract before tomorrow” – you are now off our books; officially. For me a death sentence, sorry. Because I’m 65 in exactly a week’s time and we are planning a party – with what money I don’t know, but my family is squirrelling away cleaning and inviting far and sundry. I’ve invited not a single soul. It’s my party and I can cry if I want to.…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

Geez when life is done with you, you just know. The e-mail today was as stark as the day Beloved died:

“Please sign next to his dead thumb print”. No, “please sign the contract before tomorrow” – you are now off our books; officially. For me a death sentence, sorry. Because I’m 65 in exactly a week’s time and we are planning a party – with what money I don’t know, but my family is squirrelling away cleaning and inviting far and sundry.

I’ve invited not a single soul. It’s my party and I can cry if I want to. And I want to… Words have been my life blood – since I’ve been paid for it as a whorenalist – since 1976.

Longer than a lifetime. Longer than my marriage. Longer than I have been loved by any single man. Longer than death that touched me many times. But I’m still me, I shout silently.

See my hippie pants? See the way they curl around my shapes? And my knees still work; and the new uplifting bra; and the Clicks cream on my face – and my mind… Especially my mind.

Every word a pearl, every syllable a gem. I walk into my deputy editor’s office asking him how he handles “being put on contract”, thinking he’s an old hand at it. He’s not. His reality hit last month on his birthday – and now I really want to wail. We talk about “making it on your own” but “payment… they are so slack with payment…”

We talk about life, curve balls, end of an era and never end of a career – but we both know it is. And decide on what we call home.

Home is logging on every day feeding our needs: words. Those pearls we polish until they’re the gems, whether you enjoy them or not. It’s not that we don’t care. We just know when it’s good. But we also know life at our age is – maybe – not good. We’re “a dying breed”.

That breed that had Derek Watts get dust on his shoes because he walked the road of truth. That breed that got zingers as leads for national newspapers. That breed that is dead now. But the word lives on… I’m signing The Contract…

Read more on these topics

retirement Retirement Savings

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Judge rules on sale of Mango; calls Gordhan’s actions irrational
News Ramaphosa won’t release Lady R report to public – here’s why
News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
South Africa Over R63bn owed: Eskom’s municipality debt crisis continues
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe