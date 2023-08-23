PODCAST: Why women struggle to retire as early or securely as men

We know women often earn less than men and when it comes to saving for retirement, the same is true: women are worse off than men.

In South Africa, the gender pension gap stands at 26%, reflecting the disparity in retirement income between men and women. Less women are employed than men and women are more likely to work part-time and earn less.

According to a recent Sanlam survey, 48% of women say they are probably not saving enough towards their retirement to make their goals a reality, while 26% say they cannot afford to stop working and will have to work for as long as they can.

Listen to Farzana Botha, segment manager at Sanlam Risk and Savings talk about the fact that women cannot afford to retire as early or as comfortably as men and why she believes that turning this around should be a national imperative.

Listen here:

