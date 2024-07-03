When ‘no’ really does mean ‘no’

A health survey in India found that six percent of married women aged 18 to 49 report spousal sexual violence.

It is probably that most under-reported of crimes – because most of society doesn’t believe it is a crime. Marital rape has been dismissed by many, including those in the justice system.

But now, in India – one of the world’s most patriarchal and sexist societies – women are standing up to say: no more.

Shockingly, a health survey in India found that six percent of married women aged 18 to 49 report spousal sexual violence, which implies more than 10 million women have been sexual victims of their husbands.

ALSO READ: Action Society notes progress on nine notorious rape and GBV cases across SA

Nearly 18% of married women feel they cannot say no if their husbands want sex, according to the health survey.

And 11% of women thought a husband was justified in beating his wife if she refused, it found.

Many women feel trapped and unable to talk to anyone or report the abuse because they are in arranged marriages, where any marital discord would have a ripple effect through both families.

We in South Africa have no right to point at India, though, when we have some of the highest rape and sexual assault rates in the world.

We need to start teaching boys from an early age that “no” really does mean “no”. No exceptions.

ALSO READ: Man gets life plus 10 years for burning NWU student alive