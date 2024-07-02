Action Society notes progress of nine notorious rape and GBV cases across SA

From a teenage rapist and a woman who was strangled in her bed to a murder made out to be a suicide and women raped at church, the civil rights group sees progress.

Civil rights organisation Action Society said on Tuesday it had seen progress in nine rape and gender-based violence cases its volunteers had supported victims for.

It said it was especially optimistic about seeing justice in the case of Violet*, a young girl who was allegedly raped by her uncle as the case moves to the closing arguments stage, and the rape case of a teenage girl which is moving to the sentencing stage.

Churchgoers raped

Nineteen women from Khayelitsha were sexually assaulted on Easter Sunday while preparing for the service. Two men entered the church and allegedly forced the women to undress and perform sexual acts while beating them. The case has been provisionally postponed to 8 July for attorneys to get charge sheets and for the state to consult with witnesses.

Candice Robertson: Murder made to look like suicide

The case against Candice Robertson’s partner, who allegedly killed her and tried to make it look like a suicide on 30 April 2022, continued in June in Cape Town. According to reports, her killer allegedly called the owner of the guest house they were staying at and reported that Robertson seemed to have committed suicide in the room. However, when authorities and medics arrived at the scene, there were doubts about what had happened, and he was arrested. The matter was heard on 24 June 2024 and was postponed to 6 August for consultation by the defence.

Violet: Raped by uncle

Action Society supported Violet*, a teenager who was allegedly raped by her uncle in 2019 in Paarl. Action Society said the case has been frustrating as it was postponed at least 14 times. The matter was heard on 26 June 2024 and was postponed to 18 July 2024 for closing arguments.

Daisy: Stalked and stabbed

Despite a protection order, a 16-year-old’s boyfriend continued to stalk her and attempted to take her life on 17 July 2023 by allegedly stabbing her in the head. The matter was heard in Paarl on 18 June this year and has been postponed to 11 October 2024 for plea and trial.

Asiphe Cetywayo: Body thrown in a dumpsite

Asiphe’s mutilated body was found by a herdsman at the Vlakkeland dumping site in Paarl on 4 March 2024. She was raped and murdered the previous day and her body was severely burnt with acid. The matter was heard on 24 June 2024 and has been postponed to 24 July 2024 due to outstanding DNA results.

Photographer rapist

27 June 2024, marked 500 days since the man accused of raping a 19-year-old aspiring model was arrested. He used his renown and fame to lure her to a photoshoot where he allegedly raped her. He last appeared at the Paarl Regional Court on 24 May 2024 where the case was postponed to 29 July 2024.

Nadine Klaase: Strangled in her bed

Nadine Klaase was strangled to death in her bed in Vredendal North on 6 October 2023. The suspected killer was her boyfriend at the time, and he was arrested the night her body was discovered. Her body was found with multiple scratches on her skin, she had a bloodied nose, and a shoelace was tied around her neck. The matter was heard in court on 26 June and was postponed to 30 July 2024.

Iris: Raped by mother’s ex-husband

Action Society was approached by the mother of a 15-year-old girl who was allegedly being raped by the mother’s ex-husband, in Mitchells Plain. He allegedly raped her while he was giving her a bath. The matter was heard in court on 21 June and has been postponed to 3 July 2024 for a regional court date.

Orchid: Raped teenager

Orchid*, a teenager who survived a horrific rape more than a year ago, is closer to closure after her rapist was found guilty on 25 March 2024. Action Society has been supporting Orchid since her rape by a teenage boy. The case was postponed to 1 July 2024 for sentencing.