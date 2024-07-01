Man gets life plus 10 years for burning NWU student alive

The 21-year-old student was kidnapped at the Potchefstroom campus and held for three days before her boyfriend tied her up and burned her alive.

Tinyiko Baloyi has been sentenced to life imprisonment and an extra 10 years imprisonment for the kidnapping and murder of Karabo Maluleke.

Baloyi, 41, was 20 years older than the North West University (NWU) student Maluleke and they were in a relationship when he suspected she was cheating on him.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson in Gauteng, Phindi Mjonondwane explained that in response, Baloyi abducted 21-year-old Maluleke and burned her alive.

Karabo Maluleke. Photo: X/Tinguva Mseveni

Campus kidnapping

“On 27 May 2023, Baloyi kidnapped Maluleke from the NWU, Potchefstroom campus after suspecting that she was in another relationship,” Mjonondwane said.

“He held her captive for three days at a guest house in Roodepoort, during which time her family and friends tried to contact her. When she was unreachable they reported her missing.

“Ultimately, on 30 May 2023, Baloyi drove Maluleke to an open field in Doornkop where he tied both her hands and feet, poured her with petrol and burned her to death. Her charred body was discovered five days later in the field,” Mjonondwane said.

Warrant Officer Rabed Zwana traced Baloyi, discovering he had rented a car to fetch Maluleke from Potchefstroom in the North West to the guesthouse in Gauteng.

After killing the 21-year-old student, he returned the vehicle to the rental company. In his attempt to skip town, he exchanged his phone for money at a taxi rank before fleeing to his home in Giyani, in Limpopo, where he was eventually apprehended.

Guilty plea

Baloyi pleaded guilty and testified in mitigation of sentence, citing that he cooperated with the law. He also said that he contributed to Maluleke’s well-being, including tuition fee payments and the provision of a laptop. He further offered an apology to the family.

Khensane Maluleke, the mother of the deceased, made a statement and testified about how the tragic loss had a profound impact on their entire family.

She also said that she eagerly anticipated her daughter’s academic success which would transform their family’s circumstances and improve their lives.

State advocate Leswikane Mashabela, stated that the accused’s heinous crimes warranted the severest sentence, as he had kidnapped and held the victim captive for three days, only to brutalise and murder her.

“The NPA continues to prosecute gender-based violence cases with vigour as the safety and well-being of our communities remain paramount,” said Mjonondwane.