When serving the people becomes serving yourself

It’s clear that the following question is irrelevant or redundant in present-day South Africa, but we’ll ask it anyway: should politics be a career or should it be a vocation?

And a similar query could be directed at those in government service: are you a genuine “civil servant” – serving the people – or are you just there for the pay cheque and whatever else you can eat?

There are precious few examples of any of our politicians, or those in the employ of government, at whatever level, who can be said to be acting in a truly altruistic manner.

Whether they are motivated by careerism or by ego, or are tempted by the taxpayer or ratepayer trough, their prime concern is not the best interests of ordinary people.

The sleazy, self-serving ways in which politicians and employees try to run our municipalities have emerged in great clarity in two stories we run today.

In Ekurhuleni, a metro troubled by a long history of incompetence and corruption, the former municipal chief operating officer, Lesiba Mojapelo, claims he has been excluded from a shortlist for the municipal manager’s job, as “less deserving” and more pliable people are being selected because they will do the bidding of politicians.

In Johannesburg, we have the less than edifying spectacle of the ANC’s so-called allies in the governing metro coalition now trying to stab it in the back by flighting the idea of a no confidence motion in mayor Dada Morero.

Make no mistake, we have no confidence in Morero, who is an ineffectual bumbler at best… but the parties baying for his blood have very little support and are trying to exert influence far above what they deserve in terms of electoral strength.

They want a bigger piece of the action. Why? To serve you? What do you think?

