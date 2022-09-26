Where there’s a wedding, there’s drama – but the bells will ring for only us

In case you haven’t heard I’m planning a wedding. My own. I’m remarkably chilled about it because I’m too old for bridezilla. I’ve found a dress – ivory silk – and we’re more concerned about having decent wine than fancy flowers. It’ll be fun, Himself and I reckon, with all our favourite people together, happy for us, celebrating our official union after 20 years of waiting and wondering, with good food and no drama. That’s what we thought anyway. But it turns out where there’s a wedding, there’s always drama. We were certain we’d chosen our venue well. We’re not...

