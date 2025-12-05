Who needs a bully in the G20 sandpit?

When there’s a bully in the sandpit who wants to confiscate or destroy everyone else’s toys, it’s best to just get out of the way.

There are two views about South Africa’s decision to take a “commercial break” from the G20 organisation while the United States holds its presidency for the next year.

Some say the decision to remain outside looking in – and doing nothing until the UK takes over as the next G20 president in a year’s time – means South Africa will not have any influence in the activities or decisions of the organisation.

Those who agree with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision feel he had no other option after US President Donald Trump made it plain no South African would set foot in the G20’s meeting in Miami.

The Americans have already refused to include South Africa in any preliminary work as they continue to thump the tub of white oppression and “terrible things happening”.

When dealing with even partly rational governments, even at a time of tension, diplomacy always puts debate and dialogue first.

In the case of the Trump administration, rational is a description which can seldom be applied to most of its actions, both domestic and foreign.

So, frankly, Ramaphosa and South Africa would be wasting their collective breath becoming involved.

Regardless what our own right-wingers and supporters of Trump would like to believe, the head of state of our country should not be exposed to the aggression and ridicule that would surely follow any attempt to engage with Washington.

When there’s a bully in the sandpit who wants to confiscate or destroy everyone else’s toys, it’s best to just get out of the way.

Again, despite what Ramaphosa haters may say, South Africa is still regarded by many in the world as holding the moral high ground in terms of international affairs.

Those people are only too keen to carry on talking to us – and such interactions can have positive spinoffs for us economically and diplomatically.

