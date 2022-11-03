Why ANC needs youth and women in leadership

Thabiso Mthembu

Who the ANC puts in leadership during its elective conference next month will serve as a renewal process, or will send the party on a path of destruction.

If the party chooses the “painful” exercise of renewal, it will not only restore the voters’ confidence but it will also address its succession plan, which must include younger members and women elected to key positions.

Though there’s been a lot of talk about generational and gender mix in the party’s top six, one hopes it will not just be all talk with no action, like before.

Youthful Justice Minister Ronald Lamola will be contesting for the deputy president position. He will be up against the likes of treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu and incumbent David Mabuza.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula hopes to be elected to the secretary-general position. He will be challenging former deputy health minister and Tshwane mayor Gwen Ramokgopa; ANC’s former KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli and deputy public enterprises minister and former Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle. After the void left by the removal of Ace Magashule from his position in 2020, the position needs a youthful spirit who would be able to take the ANC forward.

The youth in leadership will bring with it a new vibe that will inspire other young people to take interest in politics.

The youth is creative and is in tune with the trends of the world. And if we don’t involve them in leadership, we will find ourselves backwards when it comes to technology, arts, engineering and developments that keep us relevant in the world.

The face of the world is getting younger and it would be in the interest of the ANC to adapt to the changing of times and involve the youth in being the face of the party and the old guard should be there for guidance.

But it does not only end there, what would the composition of leadership be without women?

As much as the youth is important, so are women.

It is truly inspiring to see ministers such as Lindiwe Sisulu, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Kubayi and Ramokgopa throwing their hats into the ring for ANC top six positions. This inspires hope and confidence that the plights of women will be championed by their own.

This is the time for women empowerment to be taken seriously. For it will ensure that the principle of equality that the ANC stands for is implemented.

It will also be better if women are not only considered for deputy positions. They are more than capable than just supporting men in their duties.

And just a thought, even considering women for senior ministerial positions, such as police and finance, will be a step in the right direction.

So, the inclusion of youth and women in leadership is of paramount importance. For no country can claim progress without the two being liberated.

-Mthembu is News24’s Young Mandela 2022 winner in the leadership category