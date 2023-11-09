Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Kekeletso Nakeli

Columnist

3 minute read

9 Nov 2023

04:00 am

Why moms are turning to crime: The dark side of an unforgiving economy

As the economic hardships persist, good people are increasingly being driven to the brink of desperation, turning them toward a life of crime.

Why moms are turning to crime: The dark side of an unforgiving economy

Photo: iStock

Almost like a movie, more and more moms are being bust for their hand in crime. Recently, a mother was arrested for making her own money from the comfort of her own home. This economy turned a geological data analyst into a criminal who printed and sold money. If nothing, this economy has robbed people of their dignity. Crime being crime, regardless of the reasons behind it, good people have been turned bad. Have you ever heard the phrase, “wealthy people plan for the next three generations while poor people plan for Saturday night”? In simple English, the rich plan…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

Almost like a movie, more and more moms are being bust for their hand in crime.

Recently, a mother was arrested for making her own money from the comfort of her own home. This economy turned a geological data analyst into a criminal who printed and sold money.

If nothing, this economy has robbed people of their dignity. Crime being crime, regardless of the reasons behind it, good people have been turned bad.

Have you ever heard the phrase, “wealthy people plan for the next three generations while poor people plan for Saturday night”? In simple English, the rich plan to leave a financial legacy and as minimal debt as possible, while those who desperately need to plan ahead for the future plan for the here and now.

ALSO READ: A nation united through sport, not politics

Perhaps the theory there is that tomorrow will take care of itself. The wealthy continue to plan for rainy days, they invest, they work hard and, importantly, they save.

Sure, they may have holiday homes in Kloof and luxury cars.

It goes without saying that they can and do live in luxury and without reservation. They honestly live within their means… Cross a few highways, get to a township or two and you have reached the less affluent side of life.

It is here where one is likely to find child-headed households, depending on social grants. It is also here where you will find luxury vehicles and expensive weaves.

ALSO READ: The paradox of inclusion: SA’s struggle with immigration and inequality

It is definitely here where the word affordability is just a word in the English vocabulary.

But, honestly, in this economy, no matter the plans and the means to avoid the crash, it seems to knock on every door, even without the invitation to enter, the kick of the economy barges into almost every home. Announced or otherwise.

It would be amazing to know how the economy will be repaired for the layman, for the citizens of this country to afford the most basic of needs without parting with the souls at shop counters.

We are on the brink of an economic collapse unless, unbeknown to us, there is a greater plan to redress our struggles and one day, from the comfort of our kitchens as we make breakfast with groceries that didn’t cost an annual salary, we can one day laugh about the financial strain that has left many in debt and others in deep depression.

ALSO READ: SA’s crumbling infrastructure and the urgent call for order and law

Read more on these topics

Crime debt economy

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Judge slams lawyers in Senzo Meyiwa trial after sensitive information ‘shared’ with accused
News There’s a Springbok bus on my stoep! Trophy tour gate-crashes EC home
Crime Two shot dead in suspected hit outside Randburg Magistrate’s Court
Celebs And Viral WATCH: Have you hugged a Bok today? Young fan meets his ‘Elizabedi’
News WATCH: Nelspruit school’s sanction called ‘inappropriate’ after pupil allegedly forced to drink urine
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe