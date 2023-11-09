Why moms are turning to crime: The dark side of an unforgiving economy

Almost like a movie, more and more moms are being bust for their hand in crime. Recently, a mother was arrested for making her own money from the comfort of her own home. This economy turned a geological data analyst into a criminal who printed and sold money. If nothing, this economy has robbed people of their dignity. Crime being crime, regardless of the reasons behind it, good people have been turned bad. Have you ever heard the phrase, “wealthy people plan for the next three generations while poor people plan for Saturday night”? In simple English, the rich plan…

Almost like a movie, more and more moms are being bust for their hand in crime.

Recently, a mother was arrested for making her own money from the comfort of her own home. This economy turned a geological data analyst into a criminal who printed and sold money.

If nothing, this economy has robbed people of their dignity. Crime being crime, regardless of the reasons behind it, good people have been turned bad.

Have you ever heard the phrase, “wealthy people plan for the next three generations while poor people plan for Saturday night”? In simple English, the rich plan to leave a financial legacy and as minimal debt as possible, while those who desperately need to plan ahead for the future plan for the here and now.

ALSO READ: A nation united through sport, not politics

Perhaps the theory there is that tomorrow will take care of itself. The wealthy continue to plan for rainy days, they invest, they work hard and, importantly, they save.

Sure, they may have holiday homes in Kloof and luxury cars.

It goes without saying that they can and do live in luxury and without reservation. They honestly live within their means… Cross a few highways, get to a township or two and you have reached the less affluent side of life.

It is here where one is likely to find child-headed households, depending on social grants. It is also here where you will find luxury vehicles and expensive weaves.

ALSO READ: The paradox of inclusion: SA’s struggle with immigration and inequality

It is definitely here where the word affordability is just a word in the English vocabulary.

But, honestly, in this economy, no matter the plans and the means to avoid the crash, it seems to knock on every door, even without the invitation to enter, the kick of the economy barges into almost every home. Announced or otherwise.

It would be amazing to know how the economy will be repaired for the layman, for the citizens of this country to afford the most basic of needs without parting with the souls at shop counters.

We are on the brink of an economic collapse unless, unbeknown to us, there is a greater plan to redress our struggles and one day, from the comfort of our kitchens as we make breakfast with groceries that didn’t cost an annual salary, we can one day laugh about the financial strain that has left many in debt and others in deep depression.

ALSO READ: SA’s crumbling infrastructure and the urgent call for order and law