Why public transport is more than just a ride – It’s a life lesson

Public transport offers daily life lessons in patience, fitness, and human interaction, turning each ride into an unpredictable adventure.

Public transport is one of those things people love to complain about. The long waits, packed minibuses or taxis, and being squashed.

Agreed, it can be rough, but believe it or not, public transport has its hidden virtues.

Nothing teaches patience quite like waiting for a minibus taxi to fill up before it departs. Each delayed minute is a lesson in mastering the art of zen. By the time you depart, you’ve either achieved inner peace or developed a whole new level of sarcasm.

Missed your stop? Congratulations, you’ve just signed up for a spontaneous cardio session. Public transport encourages you to jog, power-walk, and occasionally sprint down a platform, chasing after that elusive train.

It’s like your daily workout, but with more spectators and an unpredictable schedule.

If you’re the kind of person who likes to observe humanity in all its quirky glory, public transport is your stage.

You’ll witness people reading novels the size of bricks, or toddlers playing with something sticky picked from you know where. Every ride is like a new episode of your favourite reality show, but with more characters and less predictable outcomes.

Public transport trains you to think on your feet. Missed your lift? Figure out a backup plan. Caught in a surprise detour? Watch as you navigate the world of alternative routes with the precision of a military strategist.

Whether it’s trying to claim the last seat or figuring out how to politely tell someone that their music is blasting through their headphones, public transport gives you daily opportunities to hone your social skills.

From awkward eye contact to navigating crowded spaces, you’re mastering the fine art of interacting with strangers in small, confined spaces.

Think of your commute as sacred “me” time.

Whether you’re pondering life’s mysteries or scrolling through the latest memes, it’s a break from the hustle and bustle of life. Who knew that a crowded minibus could double as your own little sanctuary?

Public transport has an excellent side effect: plausible deniability. “Sorry I’m late, the taxi was delayed” is a legitimate excuse – no one can prove otherwise.

So next time you’re waiting for the taxi, remember: you’re not just commuting, you’re participating in one of life’s greatest and most chaotic adventures.