Putco passengers arrested for ticket fraud

One suspect was apprehended with multiple counterfeit tickets, allegedly in the process of selling them to other passengers.

At least 28 individuals have been arrested in connection with ticket fraud at Putco.

The passengers were arrested during an operation conducted jointly by Putco’s inspectorate team and the South African Police Services (SAPS) in Mamelodi on Tuesday.

Putco spokesperson Lindo Xulu said one suspect was apprehended with multiple counterfeit tickets, allegedly in the process of selling them to other passengers.

He said the buses arrived from Mpumalanga.

“Putco is encouraged by the progress in addressing ticket fraud, which previously resulted in over 25 passengers being convicted for possessing counterfeit tickets in February 2024. The court sentenced these individuals to a suspended 3-month direct imprisonment or fines of up to R5 000.”

Convictions and sentences

Xulu also shared an update on Putco’s recent convictions and sentences.

18 Suspects with Monthly Tickets: Sentenced to 3 months direct imprisonment or a R5 000 fine, with the fine suspended for 5 years.

Six suspects with Weekly Tickets: Sentenced to 20 days direct imprisonment or a R1 000 fine, with the fine suspended for 5 years.

One suspect with a Monthly Ticket: Sentenced to 3 months imprisonment or a R5 000 fine, with R2500 payable immediately and the remaining R2500 suspended for 5 years. This individual had a prior conviction for theft.

Xulu said Putco is aware that many of those apprehended are end users of counterfeit tickets produced by individuals who remain at large.

“Putco and the police are actively pursuing these manufacturers through ongoing investigations and planned special operations. These actions highlight Putco’s commitment to combating ticket fraud and maintaining the integrity of public transportation.”

Benoni taxis

Meanwhile, the deputy chair of the Benoni Taxi Association, Edna Dlamini, said residents of Benoni are unhappy because the taxis are no longer touting, or picking up passengers on the road, in an effort to combat crimes that were on the rise.

Disgruntled community members took to the streets on Monday in Etwatwa, burning tyres and chanting.

Several road closures were seen leading up to the Etwatwa taxi rank, covered in rocks and stones. The community’s plea is to have taxis go back to touting and enter the community.

