Why South Africa needs real change

By Dirk Lotriet

Today, I want to salute Monica, the woman who ensures that our chaotic family comes home to a tidy, calm shelter from the outside world’s storms every evening.

Eight years ago, she started working for us one day every week. In the meantime, we have tweaked our rather limited household budget to make sure that we have the pleasure of her loving care four days every week.

But she’s not only the backbone of our family – I see Monica as a symbol of the many thousands of South African women who work their fingers to the bone to look after their families. She attends church regularly, makes sure her children walk the straight and narrow and is a pillar of strength in her community.

When I met her around 2015, she was a staunch supporter of the ANC. But not any more. Monica is disillusioned by the liberation party in which she has believed so strongly for decades. She feels that she and millions like her have been betrayed by the ruling party… and I can’t disagree with her.

South Africa should be about the good citizens who live in it – people like Monica. Not government, not the party fat cats, not clandestine payments in brown envelopes made to people who have far too much already.

When Monica’s husband was jobless for three years, Monica had to do magic to make ends meet while government did far too little – if anything – to counter the growing unemployment figures.

They plundered the state coffers, ruined the healthcare system, dumbed down education, neglected service delivery and turned a blind eye to corruption, all while the heart and soul of this great country – wonderful people such as Monica – suffered and they got richer and richer.

“There are elections next year,” I told Monica earlier this week. “It’s our responsibility to assess those who we have placed in government and to vote accordingly.”

Monica sighed. “But what’s the alternative? Is there anyone else who we can vote for?” I didn’t answer.

Not because I don’t want to share knowledge, but only because I don’t have the answer. There’s a lot of contemplating ahead for Monica. And I’m not sure there is an answer. The only thing I know is that if things don’t change, it will stay the same. Heaven help us.

