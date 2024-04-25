Opinion

Use our rands to shower the poor

Some may decry it as a meaningless gesture in the face of almost overwhelming poverty; others may say – with...

Some of the mobile showers unveiled by the Gauteng Social Development Department on 19 April 2024. Picture: @gpgSocDev/X

Some may decry it as a meaningless gesture in the face of almost overwhelming poverty; others may say – with some reason – that it is a cynical pre-election popularity ploy by the ANC.

However, we think that the rolling out of mobile showers and toilets for the homeless at locations around Gauteng is laudable.

And the Gauteng department of social development, agriculture, rural development and environment has it spot on when it says the deployment is aimed at restoring dignity to those forced to live on the streets.

After a clean-up, they can feel like normal humans again… and few in broader society regard them as such.

How we treat vulnerable people like this shows who we are as a society – and, currently, the lived experiences of indigent people means history may well judge us as being heartless and uncaring.

ALSO READ: Man of medical mystery: MK party cites ‘no concerns’ about Zuma’s collapse from ‘fatigue’

Support for the homeless can bring positive results. In the story we run today, unemployed graduate Michael Rasebokoa, who ended up on the street when he lost his job, said he had been able to link to a job opportunity through a non-profit organisation funded by the Gauteng department of social development.

That’s how we like to see our tax rands being used.

Read more on these topics

Elections Opinion poverty

