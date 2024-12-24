Will SA see the end of load shedding in 2025?

With power stations improving, Minister Ramokgopa sees 2025 as the year load shedding becomes a thing of the past.

’Tis the season of giving, so, when you hear Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa backing SA to eliminate load shedding from our vocabulary in 2025, Christmas might have come early.

Yes, words are cheap, but you’ve got to give it to Ramokgopa, his team and Eskom.

Ramokgopa celebrated the reduction in the number of unplanned breakdowns at power stations, saying they had reduced lost generation capacity at any given time from 18 000 megawatts (MW) to 11 000MW.

Several power stations were also removed from the list of problematic stations as they were now operating at a level deemed “efficient”.

Ramokgopa said: “We want to get to a point where we eliminate load shedding from our vocabulary.”

Long may it continue. May the lights stay on during the festive period and beyond.