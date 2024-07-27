Women don’t deserve it, JD Vance

In 2021 Trump's vice-presidential nominee said women who hadn't procreated were "miserable" and had no "direct stake" in the the country.

US Senator and Republican Vice Presidential nominee, J.D. Vance addresses a crowd of supporters during a campaign event inside the Dedmon Center at Radford University in Radford, Virginia, on July 22, 2024. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP)

Just when you thought American right-wing politicians couldn’t get more insensitive than Donald Trump, along comes his vice-presidential nominee JD Vance, trying to alienate as many woman voters as he can.

A comment he made three years ago has come back to haunt him.

In a 2021 clip, Vance singled out Kamala Harris, now the Democratic presidential nominee, among others as he told Fox News that those who hadn’t procreated, particularly “childless cat ladies,” were “miserable” and had no “direct stake” in the country.

Leading female figures, including actresses Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Aniston, hit back at Vance, supported by a tsunami of anger on social media.

At the same time, though, Republican women backed him because he reflects the conservative Christian world they believe is under threat in the US.

You’re no longer in 19th-century Kansas, JD. Women can, and do, make decisions without reference to men, including whether or not to have children… or cats.

Not every modern woman wants to be your vision of her: barefoot, pregnant and in the kitchen.

Women in America today have freedom their great-grandmothers can only have dreamed of and most of them won’t give that up for a redneck dinosaur like you and your running mate.