Republicans must embrace political realities

The Republican Party faces contradictions as Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, is married to an Indian while criticising Kamala Harris.

Wisconsin delegates wear cheese head hats on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 18 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER

You just gotta lurv Murrican politics… okay, you have to love American politics. Particularly of the Republican Party kind.

Supporters of Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again campaign once attacked Barack Obama for his foreign roots in Kenya.

So, how on earth are they going to process the fact that Trump’s presidential running mate, JD Vance, is married to another, less than pale-faced foreigner?

And, one from India at that?

This is also, don’t forget, the party that wants to build a massive wall to keep out less than pale-faced foreigners from Mexico.

At the same time, many of the Maga-hats are having a full go at Kamala Harris, the vice-president who became the Democrats’ presidential candidate when Joe Biden pulled out of the race this week.

Many of those attacking Harris can barely conceal their racism and sexism.

The prospect of having a black, female commander-in-chief at the White House is driving some Republicans nuts.

But, one has to feel sorry for them in the way reality can turn their world upside down.

A bit like the Bible-punching Nats in the days of apartheid, who would nip across the border to Swaziland to enjoy the forbidden fruits of gambling and black prostitutes.

