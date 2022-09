Ambition and responsibilities wake us up daily and bring us to a place we call work. The workplace is a jungle and one is blessed if they don’t feel that they are the prey. I read somewhere that good employees do not leave companies, they leave their bosses… A large number of youths find themselves in one of two very difficult situations. Either you’re stuck in a job you cannot stand and that being said, be reminded that the problem is not so much the job but the ones we report to. Then, on the other side of the coin,...

Ambition and responsibilities wake us up daily and bring us to a place we call work. The workplace is a jungle and one is blessed if they don’t feel that they are the prey.

I read somewhere that good employees do not leave companies, they leave their bosses… A large number of youths find themselves in one of two very difficult situations. Either you’re stuck in a job you cannot stand and that being said, be reminded that the problem is not so much the job but the ones we report to.

Then, on the other side of the coin, you have the professional job hopper – who cannot allow themselves to be killed mentally, emotionally and feel that they just cannot measure up.

Why allow yourself to be a punching bag to someone? The liberated youth refuses to be a door mat. But between money and personal happiness, I have to say, I am ecstatic that happiness is not just a word but a word put into action.

ALSO READ: Workplace bullying a growing threat in all sectors of business

The black child, for one, finds themselves pitted in a situation where they must work to avoid hunger, homelessness and to help support the family. For black people, employment is the key that opens many doors – but what is the point of these open doors when eyes are red and happiness has left the room.

The doors of opportunity might be opened but with that door being opened, the door of happiness and self empowerment is shut. The worker is thus exploited by the need to also confidently walk to the ATM in an effort to meet life’s daily demands.

This is not just the black struggle, across the spectrum, people find themselves working for people, companies and under circumstances they would never dare to dream of.

I am not a socialist, heck I sometimes find even hard to identify with the capitalists, but I must admit, we have now reached the point when compassion makes space for financial reward.

ALSO READ: Mental health is important in the workplace

Workplace unhappiness is not just about not liking your colleagues or the job. Perhaps this goes to explain what we see as complacent staff members, who demand a wage we cannot fathom they deserve.

The work environment, depending on who steers that ship, is in actual fact becoming harder and harder to survive.