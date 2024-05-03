South Africa

By Marizka Coetzer

3 May 2024

04:50 am

Workers’ Day ‘meaningless’ under ANC’s policies – FF Plus

FF Plus leader Groenewald criticises ANC, suggesting renaming Workers' Day to Unemployment Day due to economic decline.

Freedom Front Plus leader, Pieter Groenewald

Freedom Front Plus leader Dr Pieter Groenewald said South Africa’s economy declined to such a severe extent under the ANC rule that Workers’ Day should be dubbed Unemployment Day.

Groenewald said the ANC does not realise that jobs can only be created if government policies are amended to create a favourable environment for investors.

ALSO READ: ‘Workers’ Day should be Unemployment Day’ – FF Plus

“Without economic growth, there can be no sustainable job creation,” he said.

Yesterday, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said one of the party’s most transformative achievements has been the implementation of the national minimum wage which “has benefitted about six million workers”.

Political analyst Dr Benjamin Rapanyane said the ANC government was comfortable talking about the national minimum wage, despite no strict checks and balances being implemented on the policy.

