Zuma jail saga is just embarrassing

By Editorial staff

Surprise, surprise… Jacob Zuma has found another get out of jail free card.

After spending just an hour at the Estcourt Prison early yesterday, the correctional services department decided the former president does not have to complete his prison sentence, even though the Constitutional Court dismissed Zuma’s application last month for leave to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that he must return to prison to finish his 15-month sentence.

Zuma is among 9 488 prisoners who are due to be granted remission. The special remissions process was started yesterday – the same day of the announcement Zuma was benefitting from it. How convenient…

It means Zuma has only served two months of his 15-month sentence for defying a Constitutional Court order to appear at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture after being released on medical parole.

Avoiding overcrowding in prisons and taking into account the category of crimes committed and time served – the main reasons provided by national commissioner of correctional services Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale for Zuma’s release – does not hold water.

The decision makes a mockery of our justice system and, once again, proves that there is no will from government to put Zuma, or any other high-ranking ANC member, behind bars, or to consistently carry out the rule of law.

It was embarrassing watching Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola trying to back up President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to grant Zuma special remission. He shouldn’t have bothered calling a press conference. There is no faith in our legal system.

No doubt Zuma’s freedom will be challenged in court yet again, but there’s little, or no confidence he will spend his time behind bars. It’s a case of “all animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others”.