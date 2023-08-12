Daily news update: All about Zuma, Mkhwebane’s removal

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

In today’s daily news update: In what was arguably the most confusing media briefing this year, it was revealed that former president Jacob Zuma served the briefest of periods in jail.

Meanwhile, the Section 194 Committee largely agreed that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane must be removed from office.

The weather is more predictable than SA’s political landscape…

In today’s forecast: extreme fire warning in Northern Cape; thunderstorms and varying temperatures in other parts of the country.

All about Zuma

Zuma reported to the Estcourt Correction Services on Friday and was released two hours later.

According to the National Commissioner of Correctional Services Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, this was due to the processing of ‘special remissions which applies to all other prisoners’.

Zuma will not be under parole, but the department said it would keep in contact with them.

Zuma’s ‘special remission’ jail release

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, said the remission process was to avoid overcrowding of prisons and would factor in the category of crimes committed and time already served in facilities.

Former president Jacob Zuma during a press conference in Sandton, Johannesburg, 22 October 2022. Picture: Michel Bega

He said Ramaphosa had remitted prisoners across the country and had not given special treatment to Zuma.

‘Mockery of the justice system’

Political parties, foundations, and citizens have reacted to the release of former president Jacob Zuma from prison on “special remission”, with some labeling it a “mockery of the criminal justice system”.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) on Friday announced its decision on whether to jail Zuma following the Constitutional Court (ConCourt)’s dismissal of an appeal relating to the former president‘s release on on medical parole in September 2021.

Madonsela supports Zuma’s release

While some political parties and citizens have reacted angrily to the release of Jacob Zuma from prison, former public protector Thuli Madonsela said she supports the remission of the former president’s sentence.

Former President Jacob Zuma was dealt a blow after his private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa was declared unlawful by the Gauteng High Court. Photo: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

She said it is “ubuntu anchored”.

“The point regarding no one being above the law has been made and the teaching power of the law leveraged. Nothing more could be gained through further incarceration. There’s also the fact his release was the state’s mistake.”

Mkhwebane’s removal

The majority of members of the Section 194 Committee have agreed to recommend to Parliament that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane be removed from her office.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane during the parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office on 25 August 2022. Picture: Gallo Images / Daily Maverick /Leila Dougan

The committee met on Friday to consider and adopt a draft report on the impeachment inquiry proceedings.

The meeting comes after the committee found the public protector guilty on all four charges of misconduct and incompetence last month.

