Zuma wants us to cut down on alcohol – but he’s part of the reason we drink

The message is right but Zuma is perhaps not the right person to deliver it

Have you noticed how LinkedIn has harboured the most obscure useless social commentary? Somebody got bitten by a spider while driving a convertible in another province during a gout attack and, all of a sudden, we’re subjected to their views on what it taught them about B2C marketing.

Now we’re letting Christmas turn into the LinkedIn of the annual social calendar. It’s the time anybody who doesn’t have anything valuable to say feels compelled to say something anyway. As if being flooded with AI-enhanced “from our family to yours” pictures from people you only hear from at Christmas wasn’t bad enough. Now we have to deal with Christmas messages from political leaders, religious leaders and the chairman of the Kaizer Chiefs. The president himself couldn’t be arsed to deliver a message, so he sent his deputy in to bat on that front – possibly to give his deputy a claim to having done something in 2025.

South Africa’s drinking problem

But then ol’ Jacob Zuma piped in with the ultimate of wisdoms: cut down on drinking as it could impede the nation’s future. It’s difficult to believe the sincerity with which Msholozi holds his desires for a bright South African future – what with the impact of his presidency and it’s somewhat telling that now he’s into the idea of personal responsibility.

It’s no secret that South Africa has a drinking problem. There’s a reason for it though – it’s one of the few joys many people have left. Put differently, it’s one of the few joys that have been left to the people of South Africa.

And who was in charge of South Africa but a decade ago? Oh yes, that’s right; it was this dude who’s telling us to cut down. The message is right. The person delivering it, however, had ample opportunity to deal with it over nearly 10 years, both in influence and policy. And he didn’t.

Why didn’t Zuma do something while president?

He did give us that National Development Plan though and in those 485 pages, alcohol is mentioned 15 times, mostly just thrown in with things like exercise, treating HIV, tobacco-smoking and unroadworthy vehicles. It’s not convincing of its seriousness to combat alcohol abuse and, frankly, neither was the former president in his Christmas address.

Saying what he said will likely get conservative elders on board, but then he’s preaching to the choir. Is it possible that a kid was going to buy a quart but then remembered uBaba’s words and decided to focus on their future instead? Maybe. But then we simply must know why, with all the previous interventions and failures, the words of the recalled president are what made this kid drink water instead.

Alcohol abuse is a serious problem in South Africa, especially around this time of year. Not just alcohol but several substances. We have the stats, but even if we didn’t, one need only look around the streets and outside bottle stores. Better yet, look around and notice how bottle stores outnumber other stores on the main streets of towns. Yes Jacob, it’s a massive problem.

I’m thankful for him finally addressing it. It’s just unlikely to make the dent that he could have made while in charge.

You can tell kids about the evils of smoking, drugs and drinking. You can write songs, initiate campaigns and engage in several speeches, but as long as there’s a hole to fill, substance abuse will always be a go-to.

Of course drinking is addictive and if one looks, one will always find a reason to drink. If one wants to curtail drinking, one should start addressing those reasons. A Christmas message just won’t do.

