Organisation slams Makhadzi for mocking deaf woman

Disabled People South Africa urges public respect for sign language, condemning Makhadzi's mockery and promoting genuine awareness.

Disabled People South Africa (DPSA) has called on the public to stop mocking deaf people and instead contribute to popularising sign language, one of the official languages in the country.

In an interview with The Citizen, DPSA national chair Patrick Mahlakwana criticised well-known artist Makhadzi for posting a Tiktok video using hands gesture as if she was trying to communicate in sign language.

The action was perceived by many as a mockery to the sign language users.

Makhadzi criticised for mockery

Also, various lobby groups representing people with disabilities condemned her action, stating that they expected her to use her status to build the nation and convey a positive message,” said Mahlakwana.

“We expect community members to interact with those using sign language in order to have a good grasp of it.”

He emphasised that the public must not undo the government’s effort of creating a better world for people with disabilities.

Meanwhile, Gauteng MEC for education, sport, arts, culture & recreation, Matome Chiloane attended the Sign Language and Music Enhancement Mini Festival at Transoranje School for the Deaf in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Chiloane was joined by Miss South Africa Mia le Roux, who is deaf. The festival was part of a series of mini-festivals hosted by the department, showcasing the diverse range of certified skills pupils acquire through the multi-certification skills programme.

