By Bonginkosi Tiwane

10 Sep 2024

05:21 pm

Miss SA Mia Le Roux a guest at Sign Language festival at School of the Deaf [VIDEO]

Le Roux supported the event as an honoured guest, celebrating the learners' remarkable efforts.

Miss SA-School of the Deaf

Miss SA Mia Le Roux attending the Sign Language festival at Transoranje School for the Deaf in Pretoria. Picture Supplied

Reigning Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux joined Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation Matome Chiloane at the Sign Language and Music Enhancement Mini Festival at Transoranje School for the Deaf in Pretoria.

“The festival exemplifies our commitment to inclusivity, breaking barriers, and building a society where no learner is left behind. Through South African Sign Language (SASL), we are fostering empathy and understanding between hearing and deaf learners, providing them with opportunities to become advocates for the Deaf community,” said MEC Chiloane.

The event was part of a series of mini-festivals hosted by the Gauteng Department of Education to showcase the diverse range of certified skills learners acquire through the Multi-Certification Skills Programme.

Le Roux supported the event as an honoured guest, celebrating the remarkable efforts of both deaf and hearing learners.

The learners showcased their newly acquired skills in SASL and music, emphasising the importance of communication and the inclusion of all individuals, regardless of their abilities.

The festival also featured a music enhancement segment that incorporated innovative techniques allowing deaf participants to experience music through vibrations.

This effort ensures that the power and joy of music are accessible to everyone, further uniting learners through the universal language of rhythm and sound.

ALSO READ: Mia le Roux crowned Miss South Africa 2024

Advocating for change

After winning her Miss SA crown in August, Le Roux told IOL that she plans to use her platform to continue inspiring others and advocating for change and inclusivity.

Born in Sasolburg, Free State Le Roux was raised in Oudtshoorn and currently lives and works in Cape Town as a marketing manager, model and part-time BCom Marketing student.

She was diagnosed with profound hearing loss at the age of 1 and said her community rallied behind her to give her the gift of hearing, inspiring her desire to make a positive impact and break barriers.

In her acceptance speech, she opened up about the challenges of living with her condition. “At the tender age of 2, I was blessed by my community with the gift of a cochlear implant.

“Family, friends and strangers rallied to raise funds for this operation – a life-changing opportunity that allowed me to hear.

“It was also the start of a long journey to listen to sound and connect with the world through speech, a journey that also taught me to never give up.

NOW READ: Beauty pageants: A pathway for personal growth or outdated objectification?

