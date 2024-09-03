Imitation or inspiration? Makahdzi’s album cover shines spotlight on lack of originality in SA music industry

Miracle Child by Makhadzi looks similar to Rihanna’s album cover for her 2012 album, Unapologetic.

The cover of Makhadzi’s upcoming album has sparked a debate about South African artists mimicking their US counterparts and not being creative.

Miracle Child by Makhadzi is set to be released on the first Friday of September and the revealing of the artwork by the BET award-winning singer on Monday had throngs of her followers wondering why it looks so familiar.

The artwork eerily looks similar to Rihanna’s album cover for her 2012 album, Unapologetic.

“Inspired by her cover…all my life experiences brought me here,” was Makhadzi’s response when a curious fan said it reminded her of the Rihanna cover.

No RSA creativity just US

Makhadzi isn’t the first South African to find inspiration from international artists for her cover.

In 2015, Grammy Award-winning music producer Black Coffee wasn’t only inspired by the artwork of US singer-songwriter Ledisi’s 2011 album, Pieces of Me, but he also took the same album title from Ledisi.

In 2009 Kwaito artist L’vovo Derranago was inspired by Jay-Z for his album The Heavyweight.

The US rapper’s 2007 American Gangster album, which depicts him wearing a coat and walking towards the camera inside a seemingly empty restaurant, was mimicked by L’vovo for his album.

But the artist from KwaZulu-Natal has seemingly tweaked the cover on his streaming platforms.

South African rapper, Kid X found inspiration much closer to home for his 2015 project 3 Quarter Pace.

He took inspiration from veteran Mzansi rapper, Mr Selwyn’s Foundation album which depicts a racing track field and an open landscape in the background.

Riky Rick’s 2015 Family Values, which had him on the cover holding his son, Maik Makhado was a South African version of US rapper The Game’s classic album The Documentary.

The actual cover of The Game’s 2005 album saw him stationed on mag wheels, and a shot of him holding his son featured inside the physical copy of the album.

Speaking in 2015 the late Riky Rick defended his choice.

The first picture I took with my baby yall said I was trying to be Kanye. Now I'm trying to be The Game? Come on people. — MR MAKHADO (@rikyrickworld) February 26, 2015

“All I wanted to do was take a picture with my baby for my album cover. If it looks like The Game I’m not embarrassed by that,” he said in a tweet.

