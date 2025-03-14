Outcry as government bans cannabis and hemp in food and cosmetics

The government’s ban on cannabis and hemp in food and cosmetics has drawn criticism, with industry leaders calling it a regulatory misstep.

Growers and activists have criticised the government’s move to ban the use of cannabis and hemp in foodstuff and cosmetics products.

This after Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi published an announcement in a recent Government Gazette criminalising the use of the substance.

“No-one may sell, manufacture or import, processed or unprocessed, foodstuff containing any part of the plant or component derived from the genus Cannabis sativa, or hemp seed oil or powder derived from the genus Cannabis sativa and various species or its subspecies,” the document reads.

It further stated that any person found selling, importing, or manufacturing foodstuff containing the prohibited substances would be guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine or imprisonment.

Yesterday, Trenton Birch, the CEO and cofounder of Cheeba Cannabis & Hemp Academy, told The Citizen that his organisation and other concerned groups were in the process of challenging the promulgation of the prohibition.

Letter to the President Ramaphosa

Birch shared the letter he wrote to the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa asking for his intervention.

“It is with deep concern that we address this letter regarding the recent announcement from the health minister banning the use of hemp in foodstuff.

“This decision is not only a fundamental infringement on the rights of South African citizens, but also a clear demonstration of the government’s failure to grasp the critical role that hemp can play in the country’s economic development, food security and job creation,” the letter read.

“Despite repeated declarations of support for the cannabis and hemp industries in your State of the Nation Addresses, this move directly contradicts the commitment to fostering a thriving, inclusive and globally competitive hemp sector.

“The ban undermines the very foundation upon which the industry has been trying to establish itself and sends a damaging signal to local and international investors who have been cautiously optimistic about South Africa’s potential in this space.”

‘Regulatory misstep’

Birch said the decision had already drawn negative attention from the international hemp industry and placed South Africa at odds with global best practices.

He said it was a regulatory misstep that threatened the credibility of the government’s commitment to fostering industrial hemp as a viable sector.

“We urge your office to take immediate action to reverse this unjustified ban and engage with industry stakeholders to develop rational, evidence-based policies that support – not obstruct –the growth of the hemp economy.

“Your leadership in rectifying this issue is critical and we request an urgent response. South Africa cannot afford to forfeit the opportunities that the hemp industry presents.”

Dave Sewell, who is a cannabis grower and a member of the Global Cannabis March Movement weighed in: “The government’s departments are not communicating with one another when it comes to the issues concerning cannabis and hemp.

Mixed messages from departments

“Some departments are talking about commercialising the industry while others are talking about something else.

“For example, this announcement comes after President Ramaphosa said we need to invest in the cannabis industry.

“If they continue with the plan, it will kill our businesses and reverse the progress already made. I know there are a couple of legal letters and a couple of people who are challenging the matter.”

He added: “We are also going to interact with our lawyers to advise us on a way forward.”

Department of health spokesperson Foster Mohale did not respond to questions sent to him concerning the matter but said he would release a statement.

