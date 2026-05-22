Saps officials confiscate more than R150 000 worth of cannabis and arrests five during stop and search operation

All five of them are expected to appear at the Piet Retief Magistrate's Court on Friday, 22 May 2026.

Members of the South African Police Service (Saps) have confiscated a large amount of weed worth the total value of R158 000, during two different incidents that occurred over the last few days.

On Wednesday, 20 May 2026, five suspects were apprehended for the possession and dealing in cannabis after Saps officials conducted a stop and search operation along the N2 Road near a farm in Mahamba.

Stop and search

Around 22:15pm, while authorities were conducting routine crime-prevention duties during their shift, they stopped and investigated a white Toyota Venture bearing a number plate from KwaZulu-Natal.

According to Mahamba Saps reports, the vehicle was travelling towards Newcastle.

During the search of the Toyota, police discovered 15 rolls of cannabis plants amounting to 25.5 kg in weight. Which is estimated to be worth over R15 000 in street value.

The Toyota Venture was discovered during a stop-and-search operation. Picture: Saps

Court Appearance

The five suspects, aged between 30 and 34 years old, were immediately arrested and charged.

All five of them are expected to appear at the Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 22 May 2026.

“Police remain committed to intensifying operations aimed at combating drug trafficking and criminal activities within the Mahamba policing area.”

An estimated street value of R153 000 worth of cannabis was confiscated by Mahamba Saps officials. Picture: Saps

Tip-offs

It followed a tip-off from residents, who alleged that a suspect was selling ‘dagga’ around the corner of Viljoen and General Maritz Streets in Polokwane.

The Provincial Community Policing Forum (CPF) Board Chairperson, Frans Kgasago, collaborated with a member belonging to the Saps Organised Crime Unit, where they successfully confiscated cannabis with an estimated street value of R5 000 on Thursday morning, 21 May 2026.

5 000 worth of cannabis was discovered by Saps officials. Picture: Saps

The Runaway

Both teams located the unknown male suspect at a nearby park in Bendor.

According to Saps reports, when the suspect had noticed the members, he fled the scene on foot, prompting a chase where he managed to escape arrest.

Despite this, the cannabis plants were recovered from the scene, and investigations to trace and find the suspect are underway.

Collaboration

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, encouraged the strong policing partnership between the South African Police Service and the Community Policing Forum (CPF).

She described it as a vital tool in the fight against drug dealing and other criminal activities and further motivated communities to continue working closely with the police.

Emphasising that safer communities can only be achieved through unity, trust, and cooperation between the police and the public.