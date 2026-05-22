Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Saps officials confiscate more than R150 000 worth of cannabis and arrests five during stop and search operation

Picture of Caslian Scott

By Caslian Scott

Journalist Intern

4 minute read

22 May 2026

08:32 am

RELATED ARTICLES

All five of them are expected to appear at the Piet Retief Magistrate's Court on Friday, 22 May 2026.

cannabis, confiscated plants, illegal, drugs, drug trafficking, saps, partnerships, court

Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Members of the South African Police Service (Saps) have confiscated a large amount of weed worth the total value of R158 000, during two different incidents that occurred over the last few days.

On Wednesday, 20 May 2026, five suspects were apprehended for the possession and dealing in cannabis after Saps officials conducted a stop and search operation along the N2 Road near a farm in Mahamba.

Around 22:15pm, while authorities were conducting routine crime-prevention duties during their shift, they stopped and investigated a white Toyota Venture bearing a number plate from KwaZulu-Natal.

According to Mahamba Saps reports, the vehicle was travelling towards Newcastle.

During the search of the Toyota, police discovered 15 rolls of cannabis plants amounting to 25.5 kg in weight. Which is estimated to be worth over R15 000 in street value.

crime, cannabis, confiscated, saps, polokwane, stop and search
The Toyota Venture was discovered during a stop-and-search operation. Picture: Saps

Court Appearance

The five suspects, aged between 30 and 34 years old, were immediately arrested and charged.

All five of them are expected to appear at the Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 22 May 2026.

“Police remain committed to intensifying operations aimed at combating drug trafficking and criminal activities within the Mahamba policing area.”

Saps, weed, confiscate, suspects, crime
An estimated street value of R153 000 worth of cannabis was confiscated by Mahamba Saps officials. Picture: Saps

Tip-offs

It followed a tip-off from residents, who alleged that a suspect was selling ‘dagga’ around the corner of Viljoen and General Maritz Streets in Polokwane.

The Provincial Community Policing Forum (CPF) Board Chairperson, Frans Kgasago, collaborated with a member belonging to the Saps Organised Crime Unit, where they successfully confiscated cannabis with an estimated street value of R5 000 on Thursday morning, 21 May 2026.

RELATED ARTICLES

cannabis, confiscation, arrests, run away, suspect, residents, crime
5 000 worth of cannabis was discovered by Saps officials. Picture: Saps

The Runaway

Both teams located the unknown male suspect at a nearby park in Bendor.

According to Saps reports, when the suspect had noticed the members, he fled the scene on foot, prompting a chase where he managed to escape arrest.

Despite this, the cannabis plants were recovered from the scene, and investigations to trace and find the suspect are underway.

Collaboration

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, encouraged the strong policing partnership between the South African Police Service and the Community Policing Forum (CPF).

She described it as a vital tool in the fight against drug dealing and other criminal activities and further motivated communities to continue working closely with the police.

Emphasising that safer communities can only be achieved through unity, trust, and cooperation between the police and the public.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

arrest Court Crime Limpopo SAPS Marijuana (Weed/Cannabis) South African Police Service (SAPS)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News SA’s groundwater reserves far from depleted, experts say
Politics Cape Independence group asks Trump to pressure government into referendum
Politics Mashatile denies fixing government tenders for his wealthy friends, slams DA for judging rich black people
Courts My wife and girlfriend working doesn’t excuse me from my duties, says Sotheni in bail application
News 10 killed in head-on collision between bus and taxi in Mpumalanga

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News