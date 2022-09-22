Phahlane investigation went to the ‘core of corruption’ – experts
Lunga Mzangwe
'They had political backing; they were able to victimise people. One of my investigators on the same investigation was killed; others were threatened; others were arrested and locked up for no reason.'
Former acting national police commissioner General Khomotso Phahlane and five others at Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, 21 September 2022, on charges of fraud, corruption, and theft. Facing charges of fraud, corruption and forgery in relation to the irregular procurement of emergency lights valued at R60 million. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
