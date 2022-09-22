Lunga Mzangwe
3 minute read
22 Sep 2022
4:55 am
News

Phahlane investigation went to the ‘core of corruption’ – experts

Lunga Mzangwe

'They had political backing; they were able to victimise people. One of my investigators on the same investigation was killed; others were threatened; others were arrested and locked up for no reason.'

Phahlane investigation went to 'core of corruption' - experts
Former acting national police commissioner General Khomotso Phahlane and five others at Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, 21 September 2022, on charges of fraud, corruption, and theft. Facing charges of fraud, corruption and forgery in relation to the irregular procurement of emergency lights valued at R60 million. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
The court was packed to capacity when former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, Lieutenant Colonel Godfrey Mahwayi, Major General Maanda Nemutanzhela and Major General Mankosana Makhele as well as businessmen Inbanathan Kistiah and Avendra Naidoo appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court yesterday. Phahlane and his co-accused were facing charges of fraud, corruption, theft and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, pertaining to two police tenders issued in 2016. When Phahlane was asked by journalist how he was feeling, he said, “Can’t you see I look good.” Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said on 21 December 2016,...

Read more on these topics